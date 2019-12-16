Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Zoe Chooses Steffy Over Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, December 17 promise that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will have a significant decision to make. She will need to decide if she will hang onto old promises or admit her mistakes and move on, per She Knows Soaps.

Zoe will need to choose if she will remain loyal to Thomas Forrester. The designer promised her that she would get her job back at Forrester Creations. So far, however, he has only just been interested in getting Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) back in his life.

Alternatively, Zoe can help Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) get to the bottom of Thomas’ erratic behavior. She can tell them the designer’s latest plans and hope that they will show her some mercy for her role in keeping Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) identity a secret.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Liam asked Steffy to help him take her brother down. Although she was initially reluctant, Steffy agreed to expose the truth. They were both unsure of Thomas’ motives and thought that they would better know what he was up to if they spoke to Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero).

However, Liam and Steffy were flabbergasted when they ran into Zoe instead. The former model briefed them about her circumstances after she was fired from the fashion house. She told them that Thomas had organized for her to stay at Vinny’s apartment.

The Inquisitr also states that Liam and Steffy will ask Zoe to help them. Not only do they need all the info that Zoe can provide them, but they also don’t want her to alert Thomas that they are on to him. This may be the first time that Steffy and Liam have an advantage over Thomas and they may not want to lose it.

The soap opera spoilers also tease that Zoe will specifically turn to Steffy. She will apologize to Steffy for all the pain that she caused her. Steffy’s heart broke when she had to return “Phoebe” to Liam and Hope. Steffy may still feel bitter toward Zoe because they had been working together on the Intimates line, yet Zoe still chose to protect her father.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Steffy will eventually offer the chance to come back to Forrester Creations. It seems as if Steffy is willing to put the past behind her so that they can get some clarity about the future.