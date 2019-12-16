Britney Spears Wows In Sheer White Lace: ‘Be Your Own Kind Of Beautiful’

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of herself and share a positive message with her followers on the popular social media platform.

The 38-year-old mother of two shared a picture of herself on a sunny white porch. She wore a white lace dress, which seemed to be sheer. The frock featured strategic cutouts on either side of her waist, baring a bit of skin. However, the long sleeves and high neckline also made the dress seem somewhat modest despite the peek-a-boo qualities. The “If U Seek Amy” singer paired the look with a matching white lace choker.

Britney wore her signature blond locks in loose waves, which fell over one shoulder and down her back, and her bangs and shorter pieces framed part of her face. The singer lined her eyes with thick black eyeliner and used a generous coat of mascara on her eyelashes. She wore a bit of pink lipstick, which made her lips stand out in the light look. The singer looked wryly at the camera, and in her caption, she urged her followers to be beautiful in their own ways as opposed to the ways that society typically sees beauty. Her fans adored the strong statement and casually sexy look, and more than 150,000 Instagram users took a moment to express their approval by hitting the “like” button. Plus, over 4,100 also left the singer some positive words in the comments section of her post.

Although the singer urged people to appreciate their unique beauty, many fans gushed over how beautiful they think Britney is in her posts on her Instagram account.

“You are beyond beautiful. Don’t listen to the haters you are a sweet soul,” praised one follower who also included multiple red heart emoji.

“you are the most beautiful person I have ever met inside and out my queen love you with all my might..,” a second fan wrote, including a single red heart emoji, crown emoji, and heart eye emoji.

Loading...

“Thank you, Britney. I needed to hear this today,” a third fan, who also included a yellow heart emoji and a clapping hand emoji, admitted.

“You are beautiful no matter what they say, words can’t bring you down,” declared a fourth follower of the famous pop star.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Britney expressed her unhappiness with how cruel trolls on social media can be, and she said that they make it hard for her to continue putting herself out there. Despite that, the singer still found the strength to try to post something encouraging for those who are struggling.