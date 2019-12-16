‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Two Weeks Ahead: Victor And Nikki Experience True Christmas

The Young and the Restless spoilers for two weeks ahead, December 23 through 27 bring some unexpected developments for Paul and Christine. Plus, several people return for the holidays, Victor and Nikki learn what Christmas really means, and Kevin gets the gift of a lifetime from Chloe.

An unexpected development occurs while Paul (Doug Davidson) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) are out with Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren (Tracey Bregman), according to SheKnows Soaps. These four have been friends for a while, and whatever happens will end up being memorable, but hopefully in a good way. Plus, Lauren and Michael’s son Fenmore (Zach Tinker), finally returns from his months-long tour and rehab. Hopefully, the reunion will be a happy one, but no doubt, Fen will have to deal with his addiction during the festivities.

For the Newmans, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) returns from boarding school. She likely won’t be home long since Christmas break is probably just a couple of weeks. There are bound to be a few fireworks since she will see Victor (Eric Braeden) for the first time since he faked his death to try to expose Adam (Mark Grossman) switching the medication. Hopefully, she ends up getting plenty of happy memories with her mom Sharon (Sharon Case), and her dad Nick (Joshua Morrow) as well as her extended family members.

Also, Victor and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) feel the true meaning of Christmas when an unexpected delivery arrives. Perhaps it is a family member they didn’t expect to see, or maybe it’s something entirely different. Whatever it is, the delivery is exactly what Nikki and Victor wanted for Christmas, and it is a beautiful thing for them.

As the holiday continues, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Nate (Sean Dominic) hope for a Christmas miracle. Her uncle has been ill, and they desperately want him to get better and enjoy the holiday. They also might find themselves working during the holiday and need help for a patient. Jill (Jess Walton) also gets surprising news, and it may have something to do with Colin (Tristan Rogers) and his scam to steal Katherine’s money from Devon (Bryton James).

With all the difficulties he’s had recently, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam (Mark Grossman) work to save Christmas for Connor (Judah Mackey), which will undoubtedly be positive if they succeed. However, if she is apart from Nick, the whole thing might be a bit bittersweet for Chelsea.

It looks like Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) will get a great gift, and odds are, it’s a baby. With the actress’s real-life pregnancy, it looks like the show might include a new little one in the storyline.

Finally, Jack (Peter Bergman) has a special gift for the Abbott family. He already gave them a novel about their family history for Thanksgiving, and now he has something even more exciting for Christmas.