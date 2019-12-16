Cynthia Bailey Neglects To Wish Ex-Friend NeNe Leakes Happy Birthday On Instagram

Cynthia Bailey recently decided not to wish Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star NeNe Leakes a happy birthday publicly.

The two former besties haven’t been on the best of terms in recent months. While their friendship seemed to be strained both online and on the Bravo hit, Yahoo! reports that Bailey didn’t celebrate Leakes’ birthday, which was on Friday, December 13. While she didn’t wish Leakes happy birthday, she did send out a birthday shout out to Tanya Sam, who is new to the franchise and happens to have the same birthday. The birthday shout out for Sam was a photo from the ladies’ carnival celebration, which took place during the summer. In the photo, the two co-stars reportedly look like the best of friends as they smile at each other.

According to Hollywood Life, Bailey also shouted out someone who works behind the scenes of RHOA. The model decided to wish one of the show’s producers happy birthday on her Instagram story as well. The producer also has the same birthday as Leakes and Sam. Leakes reportedly hasn’t commented on Bailey deciding not to wish her well on her big day. The show’s OG cast member was seen posing on Instagram on her day and seemingly living her best life.

Leakes and Bailey were friends for years on RHOA. The two would have small issues with each other on the show, but seemed to be back on good terms until Season 11 of the show. It was then that Leakes became upset with Bailey after Kenya Moore arrived to Bailey’s Seagrams launch party. Bailey said on the show that she wasn’t sure that Moore was coming when she invited Leakes to her event. Leakes, however didn’t believe Bailey at the time.

Things seem to have escalated more between the ladies in Season 12. In a recent episode, Leakes shared that she believed that Bailey was talking about her behind her back. Leakes said that someone told her that there is a recording of Bailey speaking ill about Leakes, which was from someone in Bailey’s inner circle. Bailey has since denied the claims against her.

Although she didn’t wish Leakes happy birthday, both Leakes and Bailey have said they are cordial with each other.

“I’m happy to say we’re in a better place [now]. We’re not in a great place. We’re not in the perfect place, but we are in a way better place by the time we get to the end of the season [12],” Bailey told HL while discussing the friendship.

Leakes has also said she would attend Bailey’s upcoming wedding to Mike Hill if she gets an invite. The model is set to marry Hill in October 2020.