Aubrey O’Day Shows Off Cleavage In Lingerie Under A Colorful Jacket

Aubrey O’Day shared a new Instagram photo today, which likely caught many of her fans’ attention. She was seen showing off her cleavage in dark lingerie, which she wore under a colorful jacket.

The bra featured a simple v-cut neckline, which left her chest on display. Meanwhile, her bottoms featured a large, sheer panel in front. She wore this under a multi-colored jacket, which featured metallic stripes. This included blue, purple, red, and green. It had an exaggerated collar and long sleeves, and it was clearly a winter jacket as it was puffy and full of volume.

The singer infused a contrasting pop of color with her light wig. Her hair was so platinum blond that it almost looked white. She wore her bobbed look down in a middle part. On the other hand, her makeup was dark and dramatic. Her eyes were done in a very dark shade of purple, and she also sported heavy eyeliner on her lower lids. And that’s not to mention her shimmery lipstick, which was a shade of pink with an orange tint.

Aubrey accessorized with a necklace, but otherwise didn’t seem to be wearing any other jewelry. She struck a pose standing up, as she propped out her left leg. At the same time, the stunner raised her hands and placed them on the top of her head.

Fans seemed to be enjoying the new photo, as they left their compliments in the comments section.

“Sexy af should be a poster,” declared an admirer.

“Baby girl my goddess smoking hot pic,” wrote a follower.

“Seriously I can’t even look at ur account… all this amazingly stupid gorgeous stuff haha,” raved a fan.

Others were distracted by her music career.

“Somebody said DK was releasing something before the year ends.. False or true??” they asked.

It seems like rumors about new potential music from Danity Kane are never-ending. Their latest release, DK3, was in 2014. So it’s been almost six years since then.

In other news, Aubrey shared another photo last month where she was seen rocking lingerie. This time, it was a strappy teddy with polka-dots. It was light pink, and featured two cut-outs under her chest. She also wore a fuzzy jacket on top. But what was most eye-catching was the glitter that she added to the picture. A large trail of gold sparkles appeared to be coming out of her mouth, which she explained in her geotag as “Glitter Death.”