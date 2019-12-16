Porsha Williams’ Fiance, Dennis McKinley, Says Her Postpartum Depression Contributed To His Cheating

Porsha Williams’ fiance, Dennis McKinley, recently provided more details as to why he was unfaithful to her during their relationship.

According to People, the Atlanta businessman revealed on the latest episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta one of the reasons why he cheated on Williams. During the couple’s therapy session, which aired on Sunday, December 15, McKinley admitted that Williams’ postpartum depression drove him to want to be with another woman.

He shared in therapy that, while he did love his fiancee, he had grown to be unattracted to her throughout her pregnancy. He also said that some of the reason he began to view Williams as undesirable had to do with the fact that the couple didn’t have an easy pregnancy with their daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley.

“We had a rough pregnancy, all the way from start to finish,” McKinley said. “Sex during pregnancy, it’s nothing what a man wants to do … and after PJ got here, postpartum was very real. We cried together like every night. That’s not a good enough why, but that’s the why.”

McKinley also said that, while he knows it will take some time, he is now committed to making his relationship with Williams work. He also said that, whether Williams decided to take him back or not, his commitment is to PJ.

“It was a poor decision and it was a selfish decision,” McKinley continued. “I made a mistake, I cheated. … I’ve done my best to let Porsha know that I love her and I’m remorseful and apologetic. The priority for me is the baby.”

During the session, Williams was able to share her thoughts on McKinley’s infidelity. The entrepreneur said that she didn’t feel that McKinley’s indiscretions qualified as a true “mistake.” She also shared that, for her, a mistake would be “missing an exit,” rather than betraying the person he said that he would want to marry.

McKinley was rumored to have cheated on Williams this past summer. He was initially linked to WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward after YouTuber Tasha K said that he had been involved with Ward before he was with Williams. McKinley vehemently denied the claims, and threatened to take legal action against Tasha K.

While McKinley shared why he cheated on Williams initially, the two were able to work out their relationship and are currently on good terms. Williams has said that the pair are “re-engaged” and are currently planning their big day.