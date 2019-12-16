Adam Schiff Insists That An Acquittal Of Donald Trump In The Senate Is Not A Failure

Though Schiff previously warned that a failed impeachment would be worst-case scenario for America, he cited a 'Constitutional duty' as the reason for changing his position on the matter.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on Sunday that if President Donald Trump is acquitted in the U.S. Senate with regard to the impeachment charges he currently faces, that it would not necessarily mean that the process was a failure.

According to Politico, Schiff made the assertion during an interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s This Week, though the California lawmaker seems to have changed his position on the matter from a statement he made earlier this year in which he warned that a failed impeachment would be bad for America.

“No, it isn’t a failure,” Schiff stated when posed with the question. “At least it’s not a failure in the sense of our constitutional duty in the House.”

Before the anonymous whistleblower from the U.S. intelligence community filed a report about the president’s dealings with Ukraine that would eventually lead to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi getting on board with the idea of an impeachment inquiry, Schiff was among some in the Democrat-controlled House who weren’t keen on the idea of impeaching Trump.

While others in the House were already pushing for impeachment well before the Ukraine controversy, Schiff clearly warned at the time that it wasn’t a good idea.

“The only thing worse than putting the country through the trauma of impeachment is putting the country through the trauma of a failed impeachment,” Schiff stated in March.

But he took time during the interview with Stephanopoulos to clarify why he eventually changed his mind on the idea of impeaching the president, citing actions allegedly committed by Trump that he could no longer ignore.

“I will tell you what changed my mind, George, because you’re right; I resisted going down this road toward impeachment,” Schiff said. “But it was two things. It was the discovery of the most egregious conduct to date.”

Elsa / Getty Images

Loading...

Schiff went on to explain the difference in mindset over the original calls for Trump’s impeachment, which involved the controversy of foreign election interference while Trump was a candidate and unable to wield the power of the White House to affect the outcome, compared to Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, as president, in which he allegedly withheld a massive U.S. military aid package from the country in exchange for a political advantage over one of his 2020 opponents.

“That was not something we could turn away from,” Schiff said.

The chairman also ripped the president’s continued conduct, even as the impeachment proceedings advance through the House and eventually are passed over to the Senate, labeling Trump’s actions as a “clear and present danger” to American democracy.