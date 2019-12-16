Tori Spelling Officially Addresses Those ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Rumors

Prior to every season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there is always speculation over what new housewife might be joining the bunch. The buzz is always heavier in Beverly Hills since several actresses have made their way onto the show. For the last several years, it’s been rumored that Beverly Hills, 90210 actress Tori Spelling would be joining the RHOBH cast — something she never fully addressed until recently.

Tori recently caught up with E! News while attending the Disney on Ice Holiday Skating Party at the Staples Center on Friday.

“That [rumor] keeps following me, and I’ve always said I’m just a huge fan,” Tori told the news outlet. “But no, not at all. I’m friends with so many of them and I’m a huge fan. I always say I watch the show. But no, I have never asked to be on the show.”

It wasn’t just rumored that Tori had been asked to appear on RHOBH, but reports suggested she was trying hard to be cast on the show with her friends. According to the actress, that just isn’t the case either.

“I’m too nice,” Tori admitted. “The drama I like is like my family chaos at home and like, you know who’s watching what and who wants to eat what for dinner? I can’t deal with girl drama.” The 46-year-old also said she would be afraid of “being eaten alive” by the other women on the show, and it just wasn’t for her.

Earlier this year Tori and her BH90210 co-star Jennie Garth were guests on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live when the topic was also brought up. According to Tori, Jenni had been asked to star on RHOBH before, but the actress turned down the offer after wanting to stay away from reality television. Jenni already had her own show on CMT called Jennie Garth: A Little Bit Country which aired in 2008 and apparently had no interest in returning to that genre of programming. Tori and Jennie are reportedly working on a new project for 2020 that has yet to be announced.

Season 10 of RHOBH is currently wrapping up filming, and Tori is confirmed to not be on the cast. But that doesn’t mean she won’t appear in some capacity. The mother of five is friends with Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Denise Richards. She also has a close relationship with Teddi Mellencamp who she hired as her own accountability coach last year.