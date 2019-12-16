Diddy Posts Tribute To Kim Porter On What Would’ve Been Her 49th Birthday

Diddy shared a post on his Instagram page to remember his ex-girlfriend and mother of his children, Kim Porter.

The Bad Boy CEO posted a series of clips to remember his late love, who passed away back in November 2018. The first clip of the slideshow shows the model and actress has a rare moment singing for the camera. Diddy’s millions of Instagram followers are able to hear Porter belt out, “Ready for Love” by India Arie. The video is in black and white as Porter continues to sing with her friend cheering her on in the background.

In the following clips, Porter is seen having precious moments with both Diddy and her children. The model is seen dancing with her eldest son, Quincy, in the mirror in multiple clips. She is also seen kissing her and Diddy’s son, Christian Combs, and posing with her daughters, D’lila and Jessie. Diddy and Porter also have some cute moments in the montage, including Porter resting on Diddy as they talk on the couch.

The final scene in the video montage shows Diddy and Porter’s loved ones gathering for one of her previous birthdays. The model is seen taking a piece of frosting off her cake while wearing a Tommy Hilfiger bra and jacket. As Stevie Wonder’s version of “Happy Birthday” plays throughout the montage, Diddy is shown wishing Porter a happy birthday in the clip. He begins the tribute by singing to his ex as the rest of the partygoers join in on wishing Porter well.

In his caption, Diddy shared how much he missed Porter after more than one year since her untimely death. At the time of writing, the clip received more than 1 million likes. The video also received more than 9,000 comments from Diddy’s fans.

“Happy heavenly birthday to the Queen,” one follower wrote.

“The baddest!!! She took my breath away in the heavy d video,” another fan remembers.

“Energy never dies,” one fan said.

“You loved her so much… and she knew it,” another fan chimed in.

Diddy and Porter dated on and off during the 1990s and early 2000s. Hollywood Life reports that the couple split briefly in 1998, but reconnected after his breakup with Jennifer Lopez. Both Porter and Diddy spoke positively of each other up until Porter died of lobar pneumonia, which is an infection of the lung.

While Diddy was missing his longtime love, he decided to celebrate both his and Porter’s life on Saturday, December 14. The mogul, who turned 50 on November 4, was surrounded by celebrity guests like Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kanye West and more for his celebration of life.