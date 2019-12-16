Lizzo Hangs Out With The Second Graders That Danced To Her Music In A Viral Video

California second graders got to meet hit singer Lizzo.

A California teacher named DorothyHoney Mallari loves to play hit songs for her second grade kids at Los Medanos Elementary. Recently, a video of her kids dancing around to a kid-friendly version of the hit song “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo went viral. Lizzo saw the video and loved it. Thus, she headed out to the school to meet the children that put a smile on her face, according to ABC.

The lyrics of “Truth Hurts” certainly aren’t appropriate for children, but the beat can be enjoyed by all. Mallari simply replaced Lizzo’s lyrics with some that were better fitted for her kids. The song became the classroom’s mantra, used to hype the children up at the beginning of the day and inspire them to work hard. Now, they have had the chance to meet the 31-year-old singer behind the original hit.

Lizzo stopped by the Mallari’s classroom where she hugged the students and took photos with them. The children then performed their rendition of her song much to her amusement. The classroom also got backstage tickets to her concert.

“Never in a million years did I think that video would take this that far. This brought so much joy in my heart,” Mallari said of her classroom’s viral video and all that occurred afterward.

Mallari is a former cheerleader and loves utilizing music in her classroom. In years past, she’s used hit songs by popular artists like Drake and Imagine Dragons. As soon as she heard “Truth Hurts” she knew it was the perfect upbeat song that her kids would love.

“It was something they were familiar with and can really groove to,” she said of the song.

The new lyrics of Mallari’s rendition of the song are meant to empower the kids and remind them of their own intelligence.

“Let’s be great, ‘cuz I know we are great. I just took an ELA test, turns out I’m 100% that smart, even when I’m feeling lazy. Yeah, I got math problems. That’s the student in me, buzz buzz then I solve them, that’s the worker in me,” the lyrics read.

Lizzo as an artist has a reputation for being motivating and promoting self love and confidence. Thus, it makes sense that Mallari would want to pass this message on the her students.

