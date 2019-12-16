Young Bae Rocks A Suit Dress With Slits

Black Ink Crew’s Young Bae shared a new Instagram photo with her fans today. She wore a shiny, turquoise suit dress with slits on the front.

The outfit also featured large, structured shoulders that gave it a vintage-inspired feel. It had small lapels, and a low, hanging neckline. This left her cleavage showing. Her black bra also peeked through, while the two slits in the front left her upper thighs on display. The placement of the slits and her pose meant that part of her leg tattoo was showing.

The stunner wore her hair piled up into an elegant bun with plenty of volume. Meanwhile, her makeup included tons of color. Her eyes glowed with shimmery pink eyeshadow, with a splash of silver on her inner lids. She also wore light pink lipstick, and sported heavy, pink blush. Her accessories glittered, as she rocked drop earrings, and a short choker-style necklace.

Young was seen posing in front of an entirely white backdrop. She placed her hands on her hips, revealing her dark manicure, and propped out her right foot. She lifted her chin slightly, and parted her lips for a sultry look.

She tagged seven people in the photo, which included her hair stylist, Tamara Laureus. Young is prominently featured on their Instagram page, and it’s clear that the reality TV star trusts her to do many of her elaborate looks. Another stylist named Jordan was also tagged, and their feed is filled with photos of the bombshell too. In addition, she also gave props to her makeup artist, named Latisha Jordan.

The photo was taken in a professional studio, and she was bathed in a bright light. This left her skin looking glowing and flawless.

Fans left their compliments in the comments section for the tattoo artist.

“U are.flawless Doll,” raved an admirer.

“D*mn girl you are killing these photos,” wrote a follower.

“Bae….. you are so unstoppable,” noted a fan.

“Exactly, and u look absolutely gorgeous boo,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

Previously, Young was spotted in another suit-inspired look. She was seen going braless under a floral jacket. It was bright blue with pink flowers, and she was seen tugging at her lapels in the shot. She wore her hair up in two side buns, and wore a black veil that fell in front of her face. Her bright red lipstick popped in the image, along with her dark blush. Young completed her look with pink mesh, fingerless gloves.