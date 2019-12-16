Kelly Ripa Gets Festive In A Quirky Snowflake Headband At A Heartwarming Charity Event

The morning co-host definitely had the perfect accessory to get into the season.

Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa may have shown her heart of gold at a recent charity event, but her headgear was all ice. Specifically, the former soap actress looked fun and festive wearing a snowflake headband while she and husband Mark Consuelos attended an event for a program that helps combat homelessness.

The charity, called Win NYC, has provided “safe housing, critical services, and innovative programs to NYC homeless women and their children for 35+ yrs,” per their Instagram bio. It was also on their Instagram homepage where the pictures of Kelly and her husband were posted.

The multi-photo upload of the event had two pictures of the Hollywood duo. In the first, Kelly smiled and bent down to hold the hand of an adorable toddler.

The blond beauty was dressed in a red-and-black printed shirt that was unbuttoned to reveal two gold necklaces. Her shoulder-length locks were styled into soft waves, and she accessorized with the aforementioned snowflake headband. It featured two oversized snowflakes that looked almost like antennae and a fuzzy feather fabric along the band.

Her Riverdale actor husband smiled behind her, clad in a black zip-up sweatshirt and standing beside Christine Quinn, the former Speaker of the New York City Council. The small tot looked cozy in a gray animal patterned hoodie.

Behind the quartet were a number of holiday decorations, including several paper snowflakes suspended from the ceiling and several Christmas trees.

The second picture of the couple showed the pair smiling with another woman attending the event. Kelly, showing her slim figure in a pair of tight black pants, comfortingly placed her hand on the woman’s arm as she and her husband appeared to share a laugh with her. Behind them was a television displaying the yule log.

In addition to the pictures of Kelly and Mark, the carousel contained several photos of a number of small children enjoying the celebrations. The heartwarming shots showed one child grinning ear to ear as he displayed his brightly decorated sugar cookies. Many others showed children decked out in festive face paint. One little girl even wore the same headband that Kelly sported.

Loading...

Ironically, the snowflake headband post comes shortly after Kelly claimed that she constantly “mortified” daughter Lola with her sartorial choices, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“[Lola] just feels that what I wear is embarrassing and awful,” the former soap actress confessed.

“But then I think that means that I’ve gotten something right,” the mom-of-three cheekily added.