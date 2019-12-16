Tre’Davious White Injury Update: Buffalo Bills Cornerback Leaves Field After Hard Hit Against Steelers

Tre’Davious White left the field late in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers after making a hard hit, suffering what appeared to be a shoulder injury.

The Buffalo Bills cornerback ran several steps after making a hit, then stumbled to the turf. He appeared to be favoring his shoulder after the hit.

ESPN reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques noted on Twitter that White went immediately to the sidelines. The Bills later reported on Twitter that he was questionable to return.

“Bills CB Tre’Davious White walks off the field under his own power after appearing to injure his shoulder on a tackle. He’s in the medical tent now on Buffalo’s sideline,” he noted.

Losing White would be a significant blow to Buffalo. He has been a cornerstone of the team’s defense and one of the best cornerbacks in the league this season. Just before suffering the injury, White made his fifth interception of the year, good for second in the NFL.

Here’s a look at the shoulder injury to Tre White. #Bills pic.twitter.com/TorD6DzGUF — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) December 16, 2019

This is a breaking story. More updates will be added as available.