Krystal Nielson Shows Off Toned Figure In Spandex

Bachelor in Paradise alum Krystal Nielson shared a new Instagram update Sunday that showed her flaunting her toned figure in a spandex outfit in Florida.

The blonde was seen posing in workout gear by a fountain at the Eden Roc hotel in Miami Beach. The outfit included a long sports bra and tight shorts. The bra was black with white, jagged designs throughout that mimicked tie-dye. It extended inches below her chest but was short enough to leave some of her midriff showing. Her black shorts were high-waisted and hugged her curves tightly. She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers.

The stunner posed with her back facing the camera, as she propped up her left foot on the edge of the fountain. This emphasized her lean legs, while she extended her left hand and placed it on her knee. Krystal looked down to her left with a slight smirk on her face.

The reality TV star wore her hair pulled back in a casual, high ponytail. She secured it with a casual brown scrunchie and wore a pair of wireless earphones.

The backdrop was busy with tropical accents. The fountain itself featured a small sculpture as the main focal point. Beyond that were a variety of green and red tropical plants. Beside Krystal was an outdoor seating area with a couch and wicker furniture. And while it didn’t look like the sun was shining when the photo was taken, she was well-lit and her skin still looked flawless.

Some of her fans stopped by to leave compliments in the comments section.

“Love you sooo much! You inspire me daily,” declared one of her many followers.

Loading...

“Gorgeous as always!” wrote a fan of the reality star.

“Wow,” noted a third Instagram user.

Krystal has been sharing photos from the hotel for the past few days. Considering that her new husband, Chris Radone, is from Florida, it’s possible that they’re visiting his family in the Sunshine State.

In addition, the blond bombshell shared another update last month where she also sported spandex. The post was a video that featured the former Bachelor contestant modeling various outfits. In it, she stood in front of a large, gold-rimmed mirror. Her first outfit was black with a snakeskin-print. She was also seen in another ensemble in black-and-white, with the white accents having a marbled look. Throughout the clip, Krystal wore her hair down in loose waves.