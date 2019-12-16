NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Could Trade Gorgui Dieng And 2020 1st-Round Pick For Dennis Schroder

The Minnesota Timberwolves are one of the NBA teams who are expected to be active on the trade market before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. Andrew Wiggins may be finally starting to live up to expectations from a No. 1 overall pick but in order to make a huge noise in the Western Conference in the 2019-20 NBA season, the Timberwolves obviously still need to make upgrades on their roster. According to Nick Crain of Forbes, among the NBA players that the Timberwolves could target on the trade market is Dennis Schroder of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In the proposed trade deal by Forbes, the Timberwolves would be sending a trade package including Gorgui Dieng and a 2020 first-round pick to the Thunder in exchange for Schroder. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine. If the trade becomes a reality, Crain believes that it would help both the Timberwolves and the Thunder in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

“In most situations, Dennis Schroder probably wouldn’t return a first round pick to the Thunder. However, taking on a bad contract in Gorgui Dieng would warrant getting a first round pick in return. This would be a win-win for Minnesota who would get Dieng off their books and also get a much needed scoring guard for a playoff push of their own. Oklahoma City would receive a large, expiring contract to flip next season along with yet another first round pick.”

Touchdown! ???? Dennis Schroder beats the clock to send the game to overtime! pic.twitter.com/NpHBnYDp05 — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) December 7, 2019

Though they would be needing to give up a first-round pick, the Timberwolves would be hitting two birds with one stone in the potential deal with the Thunder. Aside from successfully getting rid of Dieng’s lucrative deal, the suggested trade would allow the Timberwolves to replace Jeff Teague, who is currently playing the final year of his contract, with a younger point guard who fits the timeline of Karl-Anthony Towns and Wiggins.

Loading...

Schroder might not be as good as the Timberwolves’ No. 1 trade target, Golden State Warriors point guard D’Angelo Russell, but he could still help Minnesota become a more competitive team in the 2019-20 NBA season. Schroder would give Timberwolves a veteran playmaker who is also a very reliable option on the offensive end of the floor. Though he’s only a backup point guard in Oklahoma City, Schroder still managed to post incredible numbers, currently averaging 17.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from beyond the arc. If he, Towns, and Wiggins grow together and build good chemistry, the Timberwolves could soon become a legitimate threat in the deep Western Conference.

Meanwhile, in exchange for Schroder, the Thunder would be acquiring a future first-round pick that would help them speed up the rebuilding process. With the team expected to focus on the development of their young players in the next couple of years, the Thunder won’t definitely mind absorbing the two years and $33.4 million left on Dieng’s contract.