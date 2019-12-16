Harvey Weinstein Claims He Deserves ‘A Pat On The Back’ For How He Treated Women

The Hollywood mogul has been accused of multiple counts of sexual harassment and rape.

Former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein raised eyebrows on Sunday when he lamented to The New York Post that he deserved a “pat on the back” for how he treated women during his long career in Tinseltown. The Shakespeare in Love producer has been accused of multiple counts of sexual harassment and rape.

This is the first interview from Weinstein since two major exposés ended his career and ushered in the Time’s Up movement. He spoke to The Post while recuperating from an operation after sustaining injuries in an August 17 car crash.

“I feel like the forgotten man,” he said. “I want this city to recognize who I was instead of what I’ve become.”

Weinstein stressed that during his tenure as a movie producer, he had been more open to giving women jobs than some of his colleagues.

“I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I’m talking about 30 years ago. I’m not talking about now when it’s vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!” he stated.

Weinstein also said that he was on the forefront of bridging the gender pay gap. He specifically brought up Gwyneth Paltrow’s salary in the 2003 film View from the Top. Weinstein said she was paid a hefty $10 million to star in the film.

“She was the highest-paid female actor in an independent film. Higher paid than all the men,” Weinstein claimed.

Paltrow has since spoken out against Weinstein and said that she was the subject of harassment after he “lured” her into his hotel room under false pretenses and tried to get a massage from the Emma actress.

Harvey Weinstein leaves criminal court after a bail hearing on December 11, 2019. Jeenah Moon / Getty Images

Weinstein also claimed that his company was on the forefront of other issues.

“This was a company that took social issues and tackled them,” he added, specifically bringing up the Felicity Huffman movie Transamerica.

Weinstein added that he did not just tackle social issues through his film work, but through charity. The Silver Linings Playbook producer highlighted the fact that he created a charity that raised $100 million for 9/11 first responders.

“It all got eviscerated because of what happened,” Weinstein lamented. “My work has been forgotten.”

Though Weinstein was talkative about his work, he refused to discuss the 80 women who have accused him of sexual misconduct. In fact, he is due in court on January 6 on five counts of predatory sexual assault, criminal sex act and rape. Weinstein has consistently claimed that he is innocent of all allegations.

Weinstein also recently made headlines after prosecutors alleged that violated bail conditions, a charge which he — like the sexual assault allegations — denies.