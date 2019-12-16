Joel Osteen Could Join Kanye West To Take His Sunday Service On Tour

There is talk of a possible new Joel Osteen and Kanye West collaboration.

Popular pastor and motivational speaker, Joel Osteen, has become an unexpected friend of rapper Kanye West. The pair have come together as pals in wake of West’s new resurgence of his Christian faith. Now there is talk of a possible new collaboration between the two in the near future. It would include Osteen joining West to take his popular Sunday Service on tour, according to TMZ.

Osteen and West are reportedly looking at doing a national tour. The next major location they are planning to have a performance is Yankee Stadium on May 2, 2020. After that, they’ll be looking into Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago next fall. For these performances, Osteen will be preaching while West and his Sunday Service choir will take on the music.

Inside sources say that Osteen and West have become so close that they’ve been talking on a regular basis and are excited about what is to come in the future in regards to their newfound friendship. The pair have already collaborated before and it went quite well. As The Inquistr previously reported, West met up with Osteen at his Houston based church. He spoke with him and performed with his choir.

West’s conversation with the pastor took a lot of twists and turns, with the rapper making some bold claims about himself, his music, and Christianity as a whole. He even called himself the “greatest artist that God has ever created.”

West went into detail about what he thinks it means to be a Christian, emphasizing that it doesn’t mean that every one that follows Christ is going to be perfect all the time.

“They’ll hit you sometimes. Sometimes you’ll go ahead and just pour that drink and then repent for it. We all fall short of the glory. Christians are not going to be Christ. We are going to follow Christ and be Christ-like and repent for our sins. We all have sins, it’s another thing to be selling drugs in a children’s parking lot.”

He also discussed the types of sins that often tempt rappers, that he too has struggled with. These include promiscuity, addiction and a desire to maintain one’s appearance. One of his boldest claims was made about others in the music industry.

“The devil stole all the good producers, all the good musicians, all the good artists, all the good designers,” he said.

West recently released a new album called Jesus is King which is about his faith journey.