Persian-Australian Instagram Sensation Mariam Rod Wears Nothing But A Bathrobe In Snowy Switzerland

Glamorous entrepreneur and Instagram sensation Mariam Rod recently took to her page and treated her one million followers to a very hot picture, one where she could be seen wearing a white bathrobe along with a towel wrapped around her head.

The stunner allowed the robe to slip off her left shoulder while she also showed off her long, smooth legs as she sat on a wooden chair, atop a furry blanket. The most striking part of the picture was that it was captured outdoor while it was snowing.

The Persian-Australian beauty, who’s based in Dubai, opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a reddish-brown lipstick, winged eyeliner, lots of mascara and black eyebrows.

She opted for gold hoop earrings and a dainty pendant, while she completed her attire with a pair of faux fur slippers.

To pose for the snap, Mariam sat in front of a table where she could be seen being served with a variety of food items. She was also featured holding a mug in her hands while she looked away from the camera.

The pic was captured against the breathtaking backdrop of snow-covered trees and some buildings. According to the caption, the hottie has been vacationing in Crans-Montana, Switzerland — a premier winter destination for skiing.

In the caption, Mariam informed her fans that she was having her breakfast at the Ultima luxury chalets.

Within seven hours of having been posted, the snap garnered more than 32,000 likes and over 320 comments where fans and followers, per usual, showered the stunner with numerous compliments.

While most of her fans praised Mariam for her beauty, others expressed their surprise at the hottie for wearing nothing but a bathrobe in such cold weather.

“Who needs breakfast when they constantly look like eye candy,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Are u sick now, having a cold, fever or flu? Maybe a runny nose? What about sore throat??? Seriously nothing??????” another one expressed his surprise. In response, Mariam used a laugh emoji and wrote that she is absolutely fine.

“I want to be a quilt to make you warm,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer requested the hottie to make him her slave.

“Why are you so stunning. Can you please make me your slave?”

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “so sexy,” “stunning babe,” and “wife material” to praise the hottie.

Apart from Mariam’s fans, the snap was also liked by many celebs, models and influencers. Some of the names include Chantel Zales, Demi Rose and Lilly Ghalichi, among others.