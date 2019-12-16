Pauline Tantot Rocks A Mini Dress With A High Slit

Pauline Tantot shared a new Instagram post today, and she was seen wearing a dress with a high slit. The photos followed a series of updates from Jamaica, as she and her twin sister, Mathilde, soaked up the rays in the tropical destination.

The model posed on a patio, and propped up her right foot by the railing. She glanced over at the camera with her left hand resting by her face. Pauline’s hair was pulled back into a casual high bun, with her lips shining in the light. The ensemble that she wore had a casual look to it, with the side slit reaching quite high on her thighs. The slit almost looked handmade, thanks to the frayed edges. Meanwhile, the outfit featured a low back and strappy accents.

The second photo was of the blonde facing her back to the camera. She continued to prop up her right foot, and rested her elbows on the silver railing. She looked into the distance to her left.

The backdrop revealed that the photos were taken either as the sun was rising or setting, as a yellow glow bathed the area. There was a busy street below, and a row of houses. Behind the residential section was a towering mass of green foliage.

Fans rushed to the comments section and left their compliments for the bombshell.

“Jamaica too hot for you lover! They can’t contain!!!” raved a follower.

There were also many people that referred to her captions.

“Is no one gonna appreciate the genius caption? I frickin love it,” exclaimed an admirer.

“Was waiting for this caption,” wrote a fan.

Loading...

They may have noticed that other followers had been leaving the same message for Pauline in prior updates.

“You make me crazy,” declared a fourth Instagram user.

The post was geotagged at the S Hotel Jamaica, which is located in Montego Bay. The spot looks over the Doctor’s Cave beach, which is likely where the model has been spotted in her earlier pictures.

Previously, the stunner shared another shot that was also about showing off her figure. She was seen in lime green thong bikini bottoms and a Rasta-colored shirt, as she placed the shirt in such a way to leave her booty bare. Pauline wore her hair down, and posed next to a small, white gazebo at the beach. The last image offered the most zoomed-out view, as she propped her right knee up in the air and revealed her green Chucks.