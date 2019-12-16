Mathilde Tantot Strikes The Bambi Pose In A Blue Mini Dress

Mathilde Tantot shared a new Instagram update Sunday from her Jamaican getaway. The Instagram model was seen striking the so-called Bambi pose in a blue mini dress at the beach.

Her outfit was tight-fitting and featured a classic cut with a scoop-neck top. It had thin straps and gathered fabric accents on her chest. She appeared to go braless and was seen brushing her hair into a ponytail. She accessorized with a white hair clip on the side and placed a black handbag in between her knees.

The first picture showed Mathilde sitting with her left shoulder facing the camera. She looked down with a hint of a smile on her face. The model opted to go jewelry-free, which meant that all of the attention was on her figure. Behind her was a stretch of sand, along with a dock that extended into the ocean. People could be seen walking around as the sun was setting.

The next photo was of the stunner striking a similar pose, except she tucked her knees together. She sat up straight this time and continued to work on her hair. Strands of her bangs fell in front of her face. This angle also revealed a couple of people hanging out on beach chairs to the right.

Thanks to her face being cropped out of the picture, the final image of the set was all about her toned bod. She placed her hands on her upper thighs, revealing her light pink manicure. Plus, sand clung to the side of her thighs.

Fans headed to the comments section to leave their positive reviews of the new update.

“A princess in Jamaica,” gushed a follower.

“Can you lift your foot you are stepping on my self-esteem…. hahaha i love you you are perfect,” wrote an admirer.

“Undeniably fabulous in this dress dear @mathildtantot. Hope you’re having an exciting night xoxo,” said a fan.

“I love your policies and mindset. you’re so down to earth. stay true to yourself,” complimented a fourth Instagram user.

Previously, the bombshell shared another post where she rocked a see-through wet dress. The outfit was white and therefore left little to the imagination. The second photo of the set was particularly revealing, as Mathilde posed facing the camera straight-on. She glanced to her right, and her neon thong bottoms peeked through. The model stood in front of the ocean waters, and the geotag revealed she was in Mykonos.