Kelly Ripa Bonds With Michael Gelman’s Family On ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’ As Producer’s Clan Bakes A Cake

Kelly Ripa likes to pose with other people on social media, especially while entertaining guests on Live with Kelly and Ryan. The latter doesn’t just happen with her own family but with her television family, as seen in Monday’s Instagram post for the syndicated show. In their most recent update, Kelly huddled around Michael Gelman’s entire family, along with her husband, Riverdale actor Mark Consuelos, who had been sitting in for Ryan Seacrest.

Gelman — as everyone refers to him — is the longtime executive producer of Live with Kelly and Ryan and is periodically seen on camera, too. He’s produced the show since 1987, and on Monday brought his family on screen. His two daughters and his Canadian-born spouse turned into temporary cast members to make a German chocolate cake while appearing on the hit show.

Not only did Michael, his wife Laurie, 15-year-old Misha and 18-year-old Jamie bake the delicious confection, but these generous folks offered the recipe to the audience.

While Michael’s family was in the television studio doing their thing, Kelly and Mark played their parts as hosts. Kelly rocked a smart, leopard print dress accessorized with a black belt as she mingled with the Gelmans. The always dashing Mark wore a V-neck sweater.

As for the Gelmans, Michael’s wife Laurie rocked a red cardigan over a black tops. Her two teenage girls had on black tops. Producer extraordinaire Michael was in business attire, including a suit jacket paired with a blue buttoned-down shirt as he took on the unlikely double role of producer and guest.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan Instagram account featured this gang of friends and family as the six members gathered around the show’s kitchen set. Within about three hours of going live on the platform, the update received more than 4,200 likes and nearly 50 comments from the program’s total of 1.5 million social media subscribers.

“The girls are the image of mom,” stated one fan, who added a waving woman emoji, a jet plane emoji and a clapping hands emoji.

“Great show. Gelman’s Beautiful family,” said a second Instagram user, who added a green heart emoji.

“Happy Holidays to the Whole Live Family! We Love & Are Grateful for you All!” exclaimed a third follower, who added a string of heart emoji in all different colors.

“What a lovely family. Those cooking segments go so fast on tv,” reported a fourth fan, who added a red heart emoji.