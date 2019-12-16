Niykee Heaton Flashes The Flesh In A Skimpy Blue Swimsuit For New Instagram Selfie

American singer Niykee Heaton took to her Instagram page on Sunday, December 15, and wowed her 3 million followers with a very hot swimsuit picture.

In the snap, Niykee — whose real name is Nicolet Aleta Logan — could be seen rocking a ribbed, blue swimsuit that allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage as well as her sexy thighs through the high-cut hemline of her ensemble. The tight garment also accentuated the singer’s small waist and taut stomach.

Niykee accessorized with a gray cap, a ring, and a dainty gold bracelet. She decided not to wear any other jewelry items so as not to take away the attention from her skimpy swimsuit.

Staying true to form, the hottie opted for a full face of makeup. The application included a slick of nude-pink lipstick, a tinge of blusher, and lots of mascara. Her eye makeup could not be clearly seen in the snap because of her cap. Finally, she wore her honey-colored tresses down to pull off a very chic look.

To pose for the picture, Niykee stood straight, lifted her chin, slightly puckered her lips, and clicked a mirror selfie. The snap was captured against the backdrop of a swimming pool. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Calabasas, California.

In the caption, the “Bad Intentions” singer teased her fans by writing that if they can see it from the front, they should wait until they see it from the back.

Within an hour of going live, the snap racked up more than 55,000 likes and close to 300 comments where fans drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered Niykee with numerous compliments. While some of the comments were subtly flirtatious, others were quite explicit.

“Wow! I am totally obsessed with you,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“That’s total goddess energy right there,” another one chimed in.

“I am happy seeing it from the front, princess!” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer claimed that he has never seen a more beautiful woman before.

“You have a mesmerizing and hot body! I am yet to see a woman prettier than you, Niykee.”

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “pure perfection,” “queen,” and “lovely swimsuit” to praise the hottie.

Other fans opted for heart, kiss, and fire emoji instead of long sentences to let the Niykee know how much they adore her.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other musicians, celebs, models, and influencers. These included Brittny Baylis, Bianca Taylor, Angeline Varona, and Brooke Weiman, among others.