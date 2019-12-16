Kylie Jenner Was At The Same Party As Both Of Her Exes, Travis Scott And Tyga

Kylie Jenner recently had run-ins with both of her high-profile exes, Travis Scott and Tyga.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO attended Sean “Diddy” Combs’ 50th birthday party on Saturday, December 14. According to Hollywood Life, many other celebrities were also in the building for the festivities, including Kylie’s sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian. Jenner also saw some familiar faces in the form of her two ex-boyfriends. The outlet reports that both Scott and Tyga were invited by Diddy as well, and were seen speaking to several of the party’s guests. In one part of the evening, Scott is even seen taking a photo with The Weeknd.

According to HL, while the three were in the same building, it’s unclear if Jenner, Scott and Tyga interacted with one another during the event. Jenner was seen taking photos with her sisters and Diddy as she rocked an elegant black gown from Balmain.

This is one of the first times that Jenner has been in the same room with both Tyga and Scott. While she hasn’t been seen interacting with Tyga recently, the two have been spotted in the same place at the same time in recent months. The two were first in the same place when Jenner was picking up her friend from the same studio that Tyga was in. According to Jenner, the two didn’t speak to one another and Jenner was simply picking her friend up. The two were in the same place again that same month as they were both partying at the same club in Los Angeles.

Jenner and Scott reportedly see each other more frequently. While Stormi Webster’s parents were also not seen together during the night, the two have been spotted together since announcing their breakup back in October. Since then, Jenner has attended Scott’s performances, and the two recently spent Thanksgiving together in Palm Springs with Jenner’s family.

The reunion of Jenner, Scott and Tyga comes after Jenner has taken a trip down memory lane with both exes. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was recently seen dancing to Tyga’s song “Ayy Macarena.” The influencer was reportedly caught off guard by the song, which she heard at the birthday party of Diddy’s daughters, D’lila and Jessie.

As for Scott, Jenner may be seeing more of him lately. Radar Online reports that Jenner and Scott aren’t completely over as they want their fans to believe.

“They’ve been hooking up and having fun, and although Kylie swears a reunion isn’t happening it’s looking more likely every day,” a source said of Jenner and Scott. “This wasn’t something either of them intended but it’s just happened organically as they’re still extremely attracted to each other and don’t find the same chemistry with anyone else.”