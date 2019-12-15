Hannah Palmer Rocks Skimpy Yellow Swimsuit In Sexy Video Promoting Energy Drink

Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer tantalized her 1.2 million Instagram followers with an insanely sexy video in which she rocked a barely-there yellow swimsuit. Though Hannah didn’t specify it was an advertisement, the video appeared to have been a promotional clip for Bang Energy. As her Instagram bio states, Hannah is an elite model for the brand, and she made sure to tag the brand in the caption and included two relevant hashtags.

In the video, Hannah wore a one-piece yellow swimsuit that could barely contain her curves. Though the suit wasn’t a bikini, the top portion struggled to contain her ample assets. The thin straps stretched over her shoulders and then trailed down her back, which was almost entirely bare until the suit started again at her lower back.

The one-piece was also a thong style, putting Hannah’s curves on display yet again. The video featured several quick cuts of Hannah looking seductive in various tropical settings. In some shots, she was on the beach with pristine sand around her and the waves lapping at the shore. In others, she was in the jungle amid lush trees and exotic greenery.

She amped up the sex appeal by tossing her hair, arching her back, and posing in various seductive ways. Her makeup was natural for the video, and she looked sun-kissed and stunning. In a few clips, she made sure to feature a close-up of the Sweet Ice Tea flavored energy drink and even took a sip in a few of the shots.

Chill music played in the background of the video as Hannah twisted her curvaceous physique from side-to-side, showing off her voluptuous body in the swimsuit.

Hannah’s followers couldn’t get enough of the insanely sexy video, and it received over 14,400 views within just 12 minutes. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sizzling Instagram update.

One follower called Hannah a “gorgeous seductress.”

“Wow! @hannah_cpalmer you definitely look beautiful!” another fan said, followed by a heart eye emoji.

“You are just totally spectacular in every way,” one fan said, showering Hannah with praise.

Another follower felt that Hannah was definitely successful in making others thirsty for an energy drink and said “whoever hired you to be a bang spokesmodel deserves a f*cking raise.”

Though Bang Energy is the only company Hannah lists in her Instagram bio, she has worked with other brands as well, using her buxom body to sell their wares. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Hannah shared a post in which she promoted a ‘manscaping’ product in sexy white lingerie.