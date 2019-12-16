Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Pack On The PDA In Matching Outfits

The engaged couple spent some quality time together on Sunday.

Newly engaged couple Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are not afraid to show off their love. The pair spent some time walking around and shopping at a farmers market in Los Angeles on Sunday. They were very affectionate with each other, as seen in photos obtained by Just Jared. They also matched as they strolled hand-in-hand and packed on the PDA.

The Modern Family star looked happy and relaxed with her fiance. The two are seen in photos laughing together and seemed to be having a great time just hanging out. Hyland had on a weekend ensemble that was just perfect for chilling. It consisted of skinny blue jeans that accentuated her petite frame and a gold sweater than was short enough to show off a bit her toned tummy. She had a red and black scarf wrapped around her neck that hung down to her hips.

The actress had on comfortable white sneakers that worked well for walking. She carried a cute red round purse over her shoulder and had a drink in her hand as she and Wells Adams browsed. Sarah left her long wavy hair cascading down her back for a casual look. She appeared to have little to no makeup on her face for the shopping excursion.

Wells had on a matching gold jacket over a black T-shirt and black jeans. He paired the outfit with buckled brown shoes. The Bachelorette alum was seen carrying around a bag that had what looked to be a loaf of bread sticking out of it. Both Sarah and Wells opted for sunglasses on what appeared to be a sunny day in L.A.

The lovebirds stopped at a some tables looking over a few items. They also took time out for some snuggling and occasional kissing. The PDA seemed to speak for itself.

Earlier this month, Sarah Hyland took to Instagram to show off some skin in a white bikini with a pretty bottom cover up. The fun throwback photo, which showed off her engagement ring, featured her BFF. Freeform’s The Bold Type actress Katie Stevens, who was also engaged at the time, posed alongside Hyland in the shot.

Sarah and Wells had been dating for two years before he asked her in Fiji to become his wife. Their engagement party was held in October with all of the future bride’s co-stars and many other friends and family in attendance.