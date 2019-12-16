‘Playboy’ Model Sarah Harris Flaunts Her Peachy Backside In Thong Swimsuit

Sarah took a walk in her flirty video.

Sarah Harris showed off her voluptuous derriere in an Instagram video filmed during her romantic birthday getaway.

On Sunday, the Playboy model shared her latest promotional video for Bang Energy drinks with her 2.2 million Instagram followers. The revealing ensemble that she chose for her video shoot consisted of a black one-piece bathing suit with a thong back that put her shapely backside on full display. The front of the garment featured a plunging neckline that provided a peek at her ample cleavage. One shoulder strap was thick, and the other was a thin string. The mismatched straps crisscrossed in the center of Sarah’s collarbones.

Sarah’s beach-ready look also included a sheer black swimsuit cover-up. The robe-like garment was embellished with intricate floral embroidery. Sara wore her voluminous blond hair styled in soft, beachy waves that tumbled down her back. For her beauty look, she sported a bright berry lip, burnt orange eye shadow, dark lashes, and pink blusher.

The Kiwi social media sensation was filmed from behind as she strolled through a spacious luxury suite. This cinematographic decision presented her fans with an opportunity to stare at her derriere and shapely legs. When Sarah stopped walking, she gave the camera a playful, flirty grin and did a little spin as her cover-up swirled around her. She eventually moved outside, where she took a slow stroll through a small yard full of lush green plants. Sarah stopped underneath a wooden pavilion, where she took a sip of her Bang Energy drink. In another scene, she kicked back and relaxed by slowly swinging back and forth on a hanging wicker egg chair. She was also shown playing a wooden tic-tac-toe game. Sarah celebrated when she won by creating a row of three X’s.

In a previous Instagram post, Sarah revealed that her swimsuit was from Fashion Nova, and her followers seemed to enjoy seeing it in motion. So far, her video has been liked over 3,500 times, and it has evoked a flood of positive responses from her fans.

“You are so cute!!!!! Very very sexy lady,” read one response to her post.

“What a amazing figure,” another fan wrote.

“Wow you look absolutely amazing,” remarked a third admirer.

“You look spectacular,” gushed a fourth commenter.

According to Sarah’s geotag, her video was shot on Waiheke Island in New Zealand. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this is where she celebrated her 26th birthday with her fiancé and fellow social media influencer, Josh Williams. The couple stayed at the Waiheke Waterfront Lodge, where they enjoyed relaxing activities like sipping on wine and riding bicycles together.