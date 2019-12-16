Laura Lux Looks Stunning In A Red Dress And Santa Hat On Instagram

Instagram model Laura Lux, who is well-known on the photo-sharing website for her hot body and beautiful looks, took to her page on Sunday, December 15, and treated her 1.6 million fans to a very hot snap.

In the picture, the 31-year-old model could be seen rocking a tiny red dress that featured spaghetti straps, a low-cut neckline adorned with white fur and white, lacy hemline. She teamed her racy dress with a Santa hat.

To ramp up the glamour and stay true to her signature style, the stunner opted for a full face of makeup. The application included a light-pink lipstick along with a slick of gloss, pink blush, nude eyeshadow, defined eyebrows, black eyeliner and lots of mascara. The model finished her makeup with lots of strobing to illuminate her face.

She wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders.

To strike a pose for the picture, the hottie stood against a red, Christmas-themed background, slightly bent down and pulled the straps of her dress with her thumbs, a move that allowed her to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage. The model looked straight into the camera and flashed her beautiful smile to melt many hearts.

Laura did not use a geotag with her post, therefore, the location of the snap could not be known. In the caption, she asked her fans to share three interesting things about them, adding that she will pick three winners who would get the model’s Xmas posters for free. She also wrote that her “personalized Xmas wish videos” can be purchased through her OnlyFans account.

She also gave a shout-out to her makeup artist, Hailey Boots.

Within six hours of going live, the snap has garnered more than 19,000 likes and over 370 comments where fans and followers praised Laura for her stunning looks and amazing body.

“1) I like your honkers 2) I like your butt 3) please, step on me,” one of her fans commented on the picture in response to the caption.

“You’re the most beautiful Santa I have ever seen,” another one chimed in.

“I’m 54 and would LOVE for you to be my naughty wife,” a third fan expressed his wishful thinking.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer, who has been following Laura on social media for a long time, confessed his love for her.

“I am in love with you since the MySpace days. You are so beautiful.”

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “too hot,” and “queen,” to praise the stunner.

The snap was also liked by many Instagram models and influencers. These included Vicky Aisha and Christy Mack, among others.