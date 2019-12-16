Megan Thee Stallion & Wiz Khalifa Spark Dating Rumors After Creating An Instagram Video Together

Megan Thee Stallion and Wiz Khalifa recently had their fans wondering if they are an item after their latest outing together.

The “Big Ole Freak” rapper posted a video on her Instagram page for her 7.4 million followers to see. In the video, Megan is sitting in the backseat as Wiz is driving a car. Megan and Wiz are both looking at the camera in the video as music plays in the car. Megan is holding on to Wiz’s face in the photo as he is slowly dancing in the front seat. The “Black and Yellow” rapper says in the clip that the two are “still trapping,” which was a lyric in the song. Megan replied “yuppp” loudly at the camera, as she is seen beaming throughout the entire clip.

The two rappers seemed to be quite cozy with each other in the video. Shortly after it posted, several of Megan’s fans left comments under the post, which currently has more than 2 million views. Many of Megan’s fans shared their confusion over the pair’s outing, and suggested that they were dating based off of the clip.

“Player of the year,” one fan said.

“First moneybag, Trey, now wiz,” another fan said.

“Meg out here living her best life,” another follower wrote.

“No u didn’t take my babydaddy,” another fan joked.

Although both Megan and Wiz looked like they were enjoying each other’s company, Megan assured her fans that she and Wiz aren’t romantically involved with one another. The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper’s video was reposted by The Shade Room’s Instagram page. The outlet reported that, after a fan suggested that she went from her ex, Moneybagg Yo to Trey Songz to Wiz Khalifa. The fan also asked Megan to confirm which one of the musicians she was actually dating.

“None of them,” Megan replied to the fan, followed by a crying-laughing emoji.

Megan has been rumored to several people in the entertainment industry since her star has begun to rise. The “Cash S–t” rapper was rumored to have been with Songz after attending his birthday party back in November. The two were reportedly seen cozying up with one another at a club, which led fans to believe that they were together. Megan shut down the rumors, only confirming her relationship with Moneybagg Yo, which lasted for two months. Megan joked that her fans wanted her to be a “h*e so bad,” and that, besides her past relationship with Moneybagg, she wouldn’t address any other dating rumors.