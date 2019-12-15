AEW News: Controversial Free Agent Spotted In Crowd At ‘Dynamite’

Earlier this month, Teddy Hart was released from his Major League Wrestling contract after no-showing an event. However, since parting ways with the company, he’s made his presence known in All Elite Wrestling, as he was spotted in the crowd during the latest episode of Dynamite.

The news, which was reported by Wrestling Inc, has led many fans to speculate that the Hart family member could be set to join the upstart promotion. However, the report also notes that he showed up in the crowd at a recent NXT taping as well, suggesting that he’s potentially open to joining WWE.

As reported by PWInsider, his appearances at the NXT and Dynamite shows angered MLW officials, who felt that was disrespecting the company given that he was still employed there at the time.

“We felt Teddy was being not only disrespectful to us but to AEW and NXT and their locker rooms. If he had just been in the back, it’s a non-issue. He was taking away from the talent in the ring with the antics too.”

A culmination of incidents appear to have factored into MLW’s decision to release the superstar, and the negative publicity he’s garnered as a result could turn off potential suitors from hiring him. As the Wrestling Inc report highlights, Hart’s personal life has also been shrouded in controversy following the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend.

It is also worth noting that Hart’s tag team partner, Davey Boy Smith Jr, has declared an interest in joining AEW. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the British Bulldog’s son revealed that he thinks the company lacks heavyweight performers and wants to fill that niche.

Goes the extra mile for a smile. pic.twitter.com/uvDrg5sCro — Teddy Hart (@TeddyHartIsBACK) December 10, 2019

Loading...

Perhaps Hart’s recent appearance at Dynamite will pave the way for him and Smith to join the company. They would make a strong addition to the company’s tag team division, and their wrestling heritage will make them popular among fans.

Before Hart left MLW, the company was planning to feud his New Hart Foundation stable with Contra Unit. However, now that he’s no longer with the company, his allies will likely compete as single stars unless they also decide to go elsewhere in the near future.

AEW has also shown a willingness to collaborate with MLW, and vice versa. MJF and Tony Schiavone currently serve as personnel for both companies, so if AEW wants to hire Hart and bring in his old stablemates, chances are MLW will be open to negotiating with them.