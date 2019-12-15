Chance The Rapper Cancels North American Tour, Says He Wants To Spend More Time With Family

Chance the Rapper is going to spend more time being Chance the Father.

The rapper announced on Sunday that he is pulling the plug on his upcoming North American arena tour, a few months after he and wife Kristen Corley had welcomed their second daughter. As USA Today reported, Chance had already pushed back the start of the tour until January, but now decided that he would need more time off to spend with his family.

“Hey guys I’ve decided to cancel the Big Tour. I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best,” he wrote in a message posted to Instagram.

“I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date. I’m deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert.”

Chance added that he had missed some other important family moments since the birth of his first daughter, Kensli. He thanked fans for the support they had shown to him and his family and apologized to those who had already bought tickets, promising that he would have more work ahead. Chance wrote that he would “come back much stronger and better in 2020.”

The message was met with plenty of support from fans, many of whom left comments commending Chance on putting his family first. In his original announcement postponing the tour, Chance wrote that this had been the greatest year of his life with getting married and welcoming his second child, and couldn’t imaging dividing his energy between his work and spending time with his family. The tour was set to have him travel across North America.

It’s been a busy time at home for the rapper and his newly larger family. Chance and Corley welcomed daughter Marli in September, months after the two tied the knot in Newport Beach, California. As USA Today noted at the time of Marli’s birth, the couple announced their second pregnancy not long after posting some wedding photos on Instagram.

As USA Today noted, those who already purchased tickets for dates during the now-canceled tour can obtain refunds at their point of purchase or through Ticketmaster, which can automatically refund money to the buyer’s credit card.