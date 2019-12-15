Monica Bellucci Stuns In Incredible Throwback Photo From The 90s: ‘The Way We Were’

Legendary Italian model and actress Monica Bellucci left her 2.9 million Instagram followers speechless with her latest photo share. The 55-year-old stunner headed into the weekend in great style, by sharing a glamorous throwback pic that left fans captivated by her timeless beauty.

Posted on Friday, December 13, the eye-catching snap was a fabulous black-and-white photo dating back some 25 years ago, to the early years of Monica’s modeling career with the Karin Models agency. The glorious snap showcased a trio of sensational beauties and saw Monica posing next to agency president Ruth Malka and Canadian supermodel Yasmeen Ghauri.

The ladies were all clad in black and struck a gripping pose for the camera, in what appeared to be a candid photo of the three enjoying a relaxing break at work. Ruth and Yasmeen were imaged to the right, cozying up to one another in a seemingly conspiring way. Each of them was clasping a Coke can between their fingers, treating themselves to a calorie-packed, refreshing drink. Ruth was looking at Yasmeen with a beaming smile, whereas the Canadian beauty glanced suggestively at the camera with wide-open eyes and an adorable smirk. Meanwhile, Monica stood to the left, looking at the pair with a dismayed glance and an expression of consternation on her beautiful face. Her seductive mouth was agape in surprise, as if she couldn’t believe what she was seeing.

The gorgeous ladies looked nothing short of spectacular in the magnificent throwback. The trio oozed elegance and sex appeal, channeling their individual beauty in a unique and charming way that made the photo all the more irresistible.

Monica put on a very seductive display, showing off her enviable figure in a sexy leather bralette. The Malena star bared her toned midriff in the skimpy item, flaunting her ample decolletage and even flashing a glimpse of her alluring cleavage. The dark-haired beauty paired her scanty top with what looked like elegant trousers. However, since the photo captured the group from the hip up, there’s no way of telling exactly what each of them was wearing below the waist. The Matrix actress let her luscious locks frame her face in an unruly fashion as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulder in loose waves.

Ruth was the epitome of elegance, showing off her trim figure in a sophisticated square-neckline blazer. She wore stylish yet understated jewelry, adding pizzazz to her refined work attire with a delicate pearl necklace and matching drop-down earrings. A dazzling ring sparkled on her finger, tying the classy look together. Her tresses were slightly swept to the side and fell over her shoulders in gently tousled strands.

Yasmeen cut a chic figure in a sleeveless leather top that left her sender arm and sculpted shoulder exposed. Snapped from the mid-profile, the former Canadian model, who is now 48-years-old, showcased her taut waistline and chiseled hip, winning hearts with her playful demeanor. Her wavy hair was styled in a long bob that framed her face with a side-part.

In the caption, Monica gave credit for the amazing shot to photographer and documentary filmmaker Richard Aujard. She also wished fans an enjoyable weekend and added a rose emoji.

As expected, the breathtaking photo stirred a lot of reaction among Monica’s ardent admirers, garnering more than 135,000 likes and close to 700 comments.

“The golden years,” wrote one fan.

“ou [sic] look so beautiful monica,” read another message, trailed by a string of three fire emoji and trio of heart emoji.

Loading...

Instagrammers complimented the two other ladies as well.

“Yasmeen, gorgeous, beautiful, flawless body, her catwalk was legendary,” gushed one person.

“La classe de Ruth,” wrote one follower in French, expressing their admiration for Ruth’s classic beauty with a seemingly endless string of OK-hand and clapping-hands emoji.

The trio was previously featured in a group shot posted to Instagram a few years ago by Karin Models. The snapshot in question was a close-up polaroid captured by the same photographer and saw the ladies snuggle up in a friendly embrace.