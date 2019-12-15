NFL Rumors: Chiefs, Texans Considered Frontrunners To Land Janoris Jenkins

Janoris Jenkins may not be without a team for long, with reports that interest is high in the New York Giants‘ castoff.

Jenkins was waived this week after he called a fan an offensive name during a heated exchange on Twitter. Because he is released with an injury designation, Jenkins will revert to the Giants’ injured reserve if he clears waivers on Monday. As Bleacher Report noted, that appears to be unlikely.

There are a number of teams believed to be interested in the cornerback, including the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans. Even if Jenkins were to clear waivers, the Giants are believed to be releasing Jenkins again, which would put him back on the waiver wire again.

The report seems to indicate that Jenkins use of a derogatory term for the intellectually impaired may not hurt his chances of finding a new team. Giants coach Pat Shurmur noted in a statement on the team’s website after Jenkins’ release this his use of the term — and his seeming unrepentant view about it — was a major factor in his release. Jenkins did apologize, but appeared to give cover to his statement by saying it was part of the culture he grew up in.

“This was an organizational decision. From ownership to management to our football operations, we felt it was in the best interests of the franchise and the player,” the statement read. “Obviously, what happened this week, and the refusal to acknowledge the inappropriate and offensive language, was the determining factor.”

Jenkins had played for the Giants since 2016, and made the Pro Bowl in his first year with the team. He has 12 interceptions during his time with the Giants. As Bleacher Report noted, Jenkins appears to be in one of his best seasons in the NFL.

“In 13 games, he has recorded 54 tackles, 14 passes defended and a career-high four interceptions,” the report noted. “He is arguably playing better than he did in 2016 when he was named a Pro Bowler for the first and only time after registering 49 tackles, 18 pass breakups and three picks.”

A report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that the teams looking at Jenkins were playoff contenders, indicating he could play a key role down the stretch. Both the Chiefs and Texans are in position to win their divisions, meaning Jenkins could be moving from one of the worst teams in the league to one in position to make a long playoff run.