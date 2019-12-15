Chuy Bravo Dead, Longtime Chelsea Handler Sidekick Passes Away At 63

Chuy Bravo, the Mexican-American actor most known for his work with Chelsea Handler as her sidekick on Chelsea Lately has died at the age of 63. No details are available yet, as per Entertainment Tonight.

Bravo just celebrated his birthday on December 7 and received a special message from Chelsea on his special day. According to Radar Online, he was excited to hear about the note and expressed that he would work for her again.

It is because of Chelsea that her “OG Nugget” became a household name. Although he had appeared in various films such as The Honeymooners, in 2005 and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, in 2007, Chuy did not yet resonate with the throngs of fans he charmed on Handler’s show for seven years from 2007 to 2014.

The small in stature and big on personality star did not live his life without worry. In fact, according to Latina in an exclusive interview