Daisy Keech Shows Off Her Slender Body In A Low-Cut, Red Swimsuit On Instagram

American blond bombshell Daisy Keech, who is known on Instagram for her sultry body and beautiful looks, took to her page on Sunday, December 15, and treated her 1.9 million fans to a hot, swimsuit picture.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen rocking a red monokini that featured a low-cut neckline, one that enabled Daisy to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts.

That’s not all, but the high-cut hemline of the swimsuit displayed the model’s thin legs and also drew attention toward her small waist.

Staying true to form, Daisy opted for a full face of makeup but chose subtle shades in keeping with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot. The application comprised a nude shade of lipstick, a tinge of pink blusher, nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and lots of mascara that accentuated Daisy’s long eyelashes. She finished her makeup with defined eyebrows.

The hottie side-swept her blond tresses and wore them into soft, romantic waves that she allowed to cascade over her left shoulder and bosom. To keep it simple, yet sexy, Daisy ditched jewelry and accessories.

To strike a pose for the snap, the model tilted her head toward the left, sat on the floor and looked straight into the camera.

The snap was captured against the backdrop of a swimming pool. However, Daisy neither used a geotag with the post nor mentioned the location in her caption.

In the caption, stunner stated that the human mind is like a garden, however, it’s up to individuals whether they want to grow flowers in the garden or opt for weeds.

Within an hour of going live, the snap garnered more than 90,000 likes and over 660 comments which shows that Daisy is very popular on the photo-sharing website and anything she shares on her timeline has a high tendency of going viral within a few hours.

Per usual, fans and followers loved the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments.

“I’m crazy about your beauty,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

Loading...

“I’m in love with you, Daisy,” another one chimed in.

“Beautiful, stunning and an amazingly hot body. You make me speechless,” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on Daisy’s beautiful eyes.

“The thing I’m paying attention to is the caption and those beautiful eyes of yours. I can barely stop looking at them.”

Many of Daisy’s fellow models and Instagram influencers also liked the picture to show appreciation and support. These included Julia Rose, Jojo Babie and Mathilde Tantot, among others.