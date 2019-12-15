Fox Host Tucker Carlson Says Immigrants Are Making The Potomac River ‘Dirtier’

Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson says that immigrants are making America “dirtier,” and claims he would know because he has seen litter and pollution increase in the Potomac River where he fishes over the past few decades.

Carlson spoke with The Atlantic magazine for a profile on his role as a news host in the era of Donald Trump. Elaina Plott asked Carlson about some recent comments that he has made that suggests that admitting people from other countries makes America poorer and “dirtier.”

As she recounts, Carlson looked at her in shock before justifying his comment by saying that he hates litter. In the past 35 years, he says he has fished in the Potomac River and he claims “it has gotten dirtier and dirtier and dirtier and dirtier. I go down there and that litter is left almost exclusively by immigrants, who I’m sure are good people, but nobody in our country—”

Plott cut the host off, asking him to clarify how he knows that the river is getting dirtier because of immigrants.

“Because I’m there,” he said. “I watch it.”

As Mediaite reports, it’s not the first time that Carlson has claimed that an area is getting dirtier because of immigrants. He claimed that New York was filled with garbage because “it is occupied by relatively few American citizens. A very high percentage of her district is, in fact, illegal aliens.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took Carlson to task for his comments, calling him a white supremacist sympathizer. He also faced intense criticism after saying that white supremacy wasn’t a problem in the United States after the deadly shootings in El Paso in August, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

In the shooting, the alleged shooter said that white people in the U.S. were being replaced by immigrants and people of color in his manifesto before killing 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso.

Tucker Carlson: White supremacy is "actually not a real problem in America." Calling white supremacy and issue is "a hoax" and "a conspiracy theory used to divide the country" pic.twitter.com/ydzmJ0L7UI — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) August 7, 2019

Carlson denied the accusation and says that ignores people when the lobby the white supremacy label at him because “it’s so far from the truth that it has no effect at all other than to evoke in me contempt for the people saying it, because I think it’s that dishonest.”

Carlson claims that white supremacy is a “hoax” used to divide the country and that he has never met a person who subscribes to the far-right ideology.

In The Atlantic interview, Carlson echoed these statements, saying that people talk about race as a way to distract from the real issues of the economy.