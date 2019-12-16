Stassie Karanikolaou Rocks Risqué Underwear In Come-Hither Look Almost Worthy Of An X-Rating

Stassie Karanikolaou, who has recently been linked to The Bachelorette cast member Tyler Cameron, has been getting her sexy on with her latest Instagram post.

In her most recent social media update, the 22-year-old stunner took advantage of golden time to use natural light to her advantage as she posed while wearing an ensemble meant for those intimate occasions when you spend time solely with your lover.

The buxom beauty rocked a lacy bra that seemed to serve corset vibes. Still, the long lines of the come-hither garment meant Stassie’s taut and toned stomach was seen, but the elaborate piece of lingerie provided plenty of support given a noticeable underwire and thicker than typical straps. The top included a peek-a-boo aspect with a cutout revealing that the edges of the sensual lace material had dramatized the effect of the upper half of her ensemble.

The lower half was even more elaborate. Stassie had attached a lacy garter belt that only served decorative purposes since her stockings, which hit at mid-thigh, stayed up without any assistance. She paired that eye-popping piece with a pair of panties that also included a strategic cutout too obvious to miss. It’s safe to say this part of her seductive sartorial statement covered her most private parts, but in a very unexpected way.

Although her face was not the featured aspect of the Instagram snap, hers did appear while wearing plenty of makeup. Her eyebrows were shaped and enhanced while her enviable blue eyes rocked purple eyeshadow, black mascara, and black eyeliner that formed a tiny wing at each outer corner. Her luscious lips had been treated to dark red matte lipstick and her stick-straight, blond hair fell to each side and trailed down to just above her bust line.

As she posed, Stassie held her perfectly manicured nails to her forehead while she stared at the camera. Since the sun was setting when the picture was taken, her shadow snuck into the frame of the shot, as did what looked like the shape of a plant, as well as a window or a door.

In the two hours of her December 15 Instagram update being posted, she received plenty of attention from her 6.4 million followers. She earned more than 344,000 likes as well as 1,600-plus comments.

Loading...

Many used emoji — including a red heart-face emoji from Kylie Jenner — to show how they were feeling, while hundreds of others used words to express their thoughts.

“You’re not playing fair,” said model Jena Frumes, who added a red heart-faced emoji, a fire emoji, and a crown emoji to her comment.

“I love you from Paris,” gushed another fan, who added five red heart emoji.

“Unreal,” stated a third succinct follower.