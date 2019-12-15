Kelly Rowland Looks Smoking-Hot In Revealing Black Gown With Scandalously High Slit

Kelly Rowland surprised her 9.5 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap in which she donned a revealing and super sexy black gown. Kelly was all dolled up because she was one of the celebrities invited to attend Diddy’s 50th birthday bash, which fans know because she included the event hashtag #diddy50, in the caption of her post.

Kelly took the picture in front of a stark white wall and beige tiled floors, allowing all the focus to be on her incredible gown and insane body. The black dress had so many details it was hard to tell where to look first. The dress was an off-the-shoulder style that showcased Kelly’s delicate collar bones and svelte shoulders, and voluminous puffed details near her upper arms added a high fashion vibe to the dress.

The neckline dipped slightly and revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and a small cut-out showcased another hint of skin near her chest. Th gown had long sleeves, and Kelly appeared to have layered on a pair of above-the-elbow black gloves. The gloves had the thumbs cut out, but covered the rest of Kelly’s hand. She broke up the monochromatic look with a statement ring and bracelet layered over top of the gloves.

The gown hugged Kelly’s figure and went all the way to the ground on one side and in the back. However, the dress had a scandalously high slit that revealed almost all of Kelly’s toned thigh. She paired the outfit with pointed-toe stiletto pumps, and dangling earrings. Kelly wore her hair in a curled style, with all of it scooped to one side for a dramatic look. She stared straight at the camera in the picture and had her lips slightly parted for a chic and seductive shot.

Kelly’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post received over 104,600 likes within just one hour. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the smoking hot look.

“YOU LOOK SO CHIC SISTA,” one follower commented in all caps.

Another fan was so into the look that she decided to use Kelly’s full name, and said “come through KELENDRIA.”

Loading...

“That thigh tho,” one follower commented, loving the scandalous detail.

“You keep showing up, serving complete slayage and leaving us like whoa! Love it,” another follower said.

Though she has worn plenty of bold hues on the red carpet and to events before, when it comes to serving up a major look, Kelly often opts for a monochrome black vibe. In October, as The Inquisitr reported, Kelly shared a look in which she rocked a black mini dress with lace details and a pair of slouchy, sexy thigh-high boots.