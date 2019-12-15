Russian Hottie Dasha Mart Flaunts Taut Bod In Glamorous Black Lingerie And Knee-High Boots

Russian beauty Dasha Mart is no stranger to flaunting her curves on Instagram. Taking to her page on Sunday, December 15, the stunner wowed her 1.6 million fans and followers with a new lingerie snap.

In the pic, the stunner could be seen rocking a glamorous set of black lingerie, one that featured a metallic-gray lining and furry cap sleeves.

The push-up feature of Dasha’s bra allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage, while she also displayed her taut stomach and well-toned, inked thighs.

To ramp up the glamour, the model opted for knee-high, black suede boots that gave her, long lean legs an even more elongated look.

To keep it elegant and not to take away the attention from her risqué outfit, the model decided not to wear any jewelry items of accessories, except for her signature thumb ring and her navel stud.

In order to complement her glamorous attire, the stunner opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a nude pink lipstick, bronze eyeshadow, golden highlighter, bronze blusher, eyeliner, mascara and dark eyebrows. The hottie side-swept her highlighted tresses and wore them into soft, romantic waves that she allowed to cascade over her right shoulder and bosom.

The snap was captured under the sun, whereas Dasha could be standing in a terrace surrounded by a glass fence. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Miami Beach, Florida, however, the model did not specify the exact location.

In the caption, the model wrote that she has gained a lot of new followers, adding that she would like to know which city do they come from.

The model also gave a shout-out to her makeup artist Nataliia Nosokas and her photographer Ollly Vento by tagging them in the post.

Within five hours of going live, the snap racked up more than 13,000 likes and over 340 comments where fans and followers drooled over Dasha’s hot looks and showered her with numerous compliments.

“You are very adorable, sweet, pretty and attractive,” one of her fans commented on the post.

Loading...

“OMG! You are incredibly beautiful, my love and my princess,” another one chimed in.

“I love you very much with all my Italian heart,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s beauty and called her a goddess.

“I have never seen a woman so beautiful, sensual and refined like you. You are a marvelous goddess!”

Many of Dasha’s fellow models and influencers also liked the picture to show appreciation and support. These included Mariam Rod and Georgina Mazzeo, among others.