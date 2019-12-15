‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Anna’s Curious, Nelle’s Cautious, And Liesl’s Facing Questions

The week of December 16 should be a wild one on General Hospital. Spoilers hint that the auction at Ava Jerome’s gallery will cause quite the stir, but teasers indicate that there is plenty of action happening in other spots of Port Charles as well.

According to Soap Central, someone will be pushing Dr. Liesl Obrecht for some honest answers. Viewers know that Obrecht has been hiding a couple of major secrets, and General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps suggest that this upcoming confrontation will involve Nina.

Will Nina Reeves confront her aunt and insist that Obrecht come clean about the Valentin Cassadine and Sasha Gilmore situation? Nina is intent on taking down Valentin, and learning more truthful information from Obrecht about what exactly happened with the Sasha situation would give her some much-needed clarity.

Nelle Benson orchestrated what she thought might be her ticket to getting out of Pentonville. She created a situation where it appeared that Ryan Chamberlain attacked her and stabbed her with a scalpel, potentially nicking the only kidney she has left.

Unfortunately, Nelle’s scheme didn’t lead to a serious enough injury for her to be kept away from Pentonville. However, the latest spoilers suggest that she won’t be giving up yet.

Chase is left to sort out the truth behind Nelle's attack at the hands of Ryan. Is her release from Pentonville imminent?

Nelle called her lawyer, Martin Gray, and she seems to think he can help her. General Hospital spoilers detail that Nelle will be careful in what she says and does — so as not to give anything away — and she’ll be rather successful in playing things cool.

Will Nelle find a way to use this minor injury as a way to escape General Hospital or avoid getting sent back to Pentonville? Viewers know that she’s intent on getting to Jonah, but spoilers suggest that she won’t pull this off quite yet.

The week ahead also will have Anna Devane facing some difficult questions. Jason Morgan told her about his suspicions regarding Peter August, and she was initially resistant to believe Jason’s theories.

Peter is Anna’s son, or so everybody thinks at this point. That means that she doesn’t want to accept what Jason is telling her. However, she’s also a brilliant spy who can’t ignore the numerous signs that are adding up.

During the episodes ahead, Anna will be paying close attention to what’s going on around her. Spoilers for General Hospital suggest that she’ll take a look at some of her records, and it certainly sounds as if she’s trying to either prove or disprove Jason’s theories.

Soon Anna and Finn will also clash over a difference of opinion of some sort. Viewers will have to wait and see whether this is about Violet and Hayden, Peter, or something else.

General Hospital spoilers also tease that Franco will wake up, Peter will be braced for bad news, and Charlotte may be giving Lulu and Valentin another scare. It sounds as if bombshells are about to drop, and fans can’t wait to see what’s next.