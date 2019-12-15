Catelynn Lowell And Tyler Baltierra Share Sweet Photos Of Daughters With Santa

It is the holiday season and that means some celebrities are getting into the holiday spirit. Recently, Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra took to their social media accounts to share sweet photos of their two young daughters visiting with Santa.

Tyler took to his Instagram account to show off a photo of 4-year-old Nova and 9-month-old Vaeda sitting on Santa’s lap. With the photo, he shared a sweet caption.

“My beautiful baby girls got to see Santa yesterday & my heart is now a puddle!” he wrote including the hashtags “Novalee Reign” and “Vaeda Luma.”

The photo had over 260,000 likes from Tyler’s followers and plenty of positive comments from fans. Many fans gushed over how adorable the girls looked with Santa. Both wore a festive bow in their hair for the photo with Nova wearing a large red bow and Vaeda donning a white bow. Vaeda is also wearing an adorable shirt that states it is her first Christmas.

Catelynn took to Instagram to share four different photos of her girls with Santa. In the first photo, Vaeda is sitting on Santa’s lap. She looks at the camera for the picture. In the second photo, Nova is sitting on Santa’s lap and smiling for the camera. She looks very excited to be visiting with Santa before Christmas. In the third photo shared by Catelynn, both Nova and Vaeda are sitting on Santa’s lap. Vaeda is touching Santa’s beard and both girls are looking at Santa. The final photo shared by Catelynn appears to be the same way shared by her husband, Tyler Baltierra.

The photos that Catelynn shared had a lot of likes from followers. Since the Teen Mom OG star posted the photo earlier this week, it has over 170,000 likes from Catelynn’s fans and followers. Just as they did on Tyler’s photo, plenty of followers chimed in with positive comments.

“Adorable,” Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline commented on the photo along with four emojis with hearts for eyes.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Kayla Sessler added, “Too cute,” along with three emojis with hearts for eyes.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been sharing their lives on Teen Mom OG and fans have loved following their story as well as watching their girls grow up. Recently, Catelynn spoke out about the status of her marriage, something that had been a part of their story line on the last season. Despite having some differences in the past, everything seems to be going great for the couple and it looks like they are looking forward to celebrating the holidays with their girls.