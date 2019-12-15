Freshman Democrats Are Reportedly Pushing For Justin Amash To Be An Impeachment Manager

Democrats are moving to draft Independent Justin Amash — a former Republican — as the impeachment manager in the upcoming Senate trial against Donald Trump, The Washington Post reports. According to the report, a group of 30 freshman Democrats is appealing to House leaders to considering the libertarian Michigan representative to spearhead the group that will argue its case to remove the president in the upper chamber of Congress.

Amash has one of the most conservative voting records in the House and has been outspoken in his criticisms of Trump and the current direction of the GOP. Democrats reportedly believe that he could connect with conservatives in a way that Democrats cannot, as well as provide the party with protection from accusations that the probe is motivated by partisanship.

“To the extent that this can be bipartisan, it should, and I think including Representative Amash amongst the impeachment managers is a smart move both for the country, for the substance and for the optics,” said Minnesota Representative Dean Phillips, who is heading the private campaign to appoint the Michigan lawmaker as an impeachment leader.

Phillips also noted Amash’s legal experience and the fact that he was the “first and only” member of the Republican party to “show courage” in the face of Trump.

Although the decision will come down to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Phillips claims that Amash has agreed to consider the idea if asked.

Amash recently blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham for openly admitting their loyalty to Trump, suggesting that the pair are violating their oath to support and defend the Constitution.

The 39-year-old politician also recently criticized Republicans for what he believes is a “concerted effort to mislead” when it comes to impeachment. Amash noted Thursday that the charge of high crimes and misdemeanors is not related to statutory crimes, undercutting the GOP’s claim that the two articles of impeachment against Trump do not contain any specific offenses of that nature.

“In fact, the Constitution doesn’t provide for impeachment for ordinary crimes; they must be ‘high.’ Impeachable wrongdoing must relate to abuse of office,” Amash said.

Amash claims that the GOP is shifting from its traditional values of economic freedom, individual liberty, and respecting the Constitution. He believes that his Republican colleagues defending Trump will not age well in the eyes of history.

“Step outside your media and social bubble,” he said. “History will not look kindly on disingenuous, frivolous, and false defenses of this man.”