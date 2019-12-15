Jessica Simpson Thrills Fans With Adorable Family Photo For The Holidays

Pop star Jessica Simpson thrilled her 5 million Instagram followers with a sweet family photo featuring her husband, Eric Johnson, and two of her children, Ace and Maxwell.

The quartet stood in front of a backdrop which featured what appeared to be a tree painted in pastel hues. Jessica rocked a pair of black pants and a green sweater with an unusual chestnut brown fur detail on the arm. Her blond locks tumbled down in voluminous curls, and she had on a pair of sunglasses. While the sunglasses covered up her eyes, fans could see she kept the rest of her makeup neutral, opting for a subtle shade on her lips.

Her husband, Eric Johnson, stood to her left. He likewise opted for a green top, although in a slightly darker shade, and his top appeared to have an image of a shirtless Santa Claus on the front. He had a pair of sunglasses on as well and held a pile of bundled greenery in one hand.

In front of the couple stood Maxwell and Ace. Her daughter Maxwell looked festive in a checkered black-and-red jumper dress with a white shirt underneath, and a black blazer layered over the top. Her blond hair fell in waves like her mother’s, and she had on a headband to accessorize. Ace looked dapper in a suit with a slightly askew bow tie.

In the caption of the post, Jessica filled her followers in on the context, sharing that they watched the two children perform in their school holiday concert.

Jessica’s followers loved the adorable family photo, and the post received over 12,700 likes within just 30 minutes. Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, a fellow celebrity mom, liked the photo as well.

Many of Jessica’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sweet shot.

“What a beautiful family. Happy Holidays Jess,” one follower commented.

Loading...

“Love seeing y’all so happy and well,” another fan added, followed by a string of heart emoji.

“You are a great mama!” one fan commented.

“Gorgeous family! And congrats to Ace and Maxie,” another fan said.

Her latest Instagram update isn’t the first time Jessica has opted to share a sweet photo of her family. As The Inquisitr reported, earlier this month, Jessica revealed the cover of her memoir, Open Book, to her eager Instagram followers. Rather than simply taking a shot of the cover itself, or of herself posing with it, Jessica took a snap with her two children each holding a cover of the book as the whole family cuddled up and posed together.