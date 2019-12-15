Cardi B Rocks A Sexy Black Jumpsuit For A Night Out With Offset

Cardi B and Offset were among several celebrities who were in attendance for Sean “Diddy” Combs’ birthday party.

The music power couple helped Diddy celebrate his 50th birthday while wearing stylish looks. The “Money” rapper was one to watch as she rocked a black ensemble from Michael Costello, according to Fashion Bomb Daily’s Instagram account. Cardi’s pantsuit fit tightly around her body as she is seen walking and dancing with Offset. The outfit is also velvet all the way through, and the rapper added on a black train that flowed toward the end of her outfit. The jacket she is wearing also has puffy sleeves for both of Cardi’s shoulders.

Cardi also added several accessories to her look. The rapper decided to add silver earrings that stop at her neck. Cardi is also donning silver open-toed heels at the event. She is also wearing extravagant rings on her long, acrylic nails. She also decided to style her hair in a center part, as her hair is styled bone straight and past the Grammy winner’s chest.

In the following slides from the party, Cardi and Offset seem to be enjoying their night out. The Migos rapper is also wearing all black, adding on a black, silk bowtie, silver earrings and silver bracelets. The two are seen hitting the dance floor as they smile for the camera. In the final clip, Cardi is smiling playfully at her husband as he looks at the camera.

The reposted photos of Cardi and Offset received more than 17,000 likes on Fashion Bomb’s Instagram page. The photos also received more than 200 comments.

“The best they’ve ever looked together,” one fan cheered.

“She wins! The slick middle part just finishes the look off,” another fan exclaimed.

“She looks so good,” one fan commented.

“They look happy,” another fan shared.

Cardi and Offset have been out and about celebrating all weekend. The “Stir Fry” rapper celebrated his 28th birthday on Saturday, December 14. Cardi shared on her Instagram page that she gifted her husband with $500,000 for his special day. The couple also spent time together at a strip club in Los Angeles, where they were also accompanied by members of Offset’s party.

Cardi and Offset’s latest outings come after Cardi recently opened up to Vogue about learning to forgive Offset for his infidelity during their marriage. The “She Bad” rapper shared that her and Offset had to pray over their marriage when she decided to give Offset another chance back in February.