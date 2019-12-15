La La Anthony Looked Like A Diva In The Dazzling Aqua Gown The Star Wore To Diddy’s 50th Birthday Party

La La Anthony showed up at the same party as friends Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner attended on Saturday night. The occasion? To celebrate Diddy‘s illustrious 50th birthday.

La La posed for a picture before leaving for the fancy affair. She rocked a stunning aqua evening gown that sparkled from top to bottom. The style of the dazzling dress hugged the diva’s every enviable curve as she held her hand up to touch the wall while she modeled her party attire.

The daring top of the unforgettable garment, which included a mock turtle neck collar, featured a key-hole cutout that flaunted La La’s abundant cleavage. The long-sleeved affair was equipped with 1980s-style, Dynasty-esque shoulder pads as well as a dramatic slit highlighting one of the celebrity’s gorgeous gams, which did not appear to be covered in any type of hose.

The La La’s Full Court Life alum wore gold T-strap heels to accompany her unmistakably star-worthy gown, and she also added a little bling in the form of a statement ring worn on her index finger.

She rocked her newly died, long brown locks mostly down, with just a portion tied together on the top to reveal a lot of volume, perhaps thanks to a hairpiece. The pin-straight ‘do, which was parted in the middle, fell down the front and back of her dress, with tendrils framing her face.

That pretty face was full of makeup, including darkened and groomed eyebrows, contour, black mascara, black eyeliner, highlighter, and smoky eyeshadow. In addition, her pout — which was slightly parted to match her sexy, come hither expression — was painted an appealing shade of dark peach.

Finally, La La’s long nails, which were filed into coffin shapes, rocked pale aqua polish to complement her gown.

La La’s latest Instagram update was popular with her 9.5 million Instagram fans. Within about 25 minutes of going live, the Diddy party dress post earned the reality television star more than 49,000 likes and 440-plus comments, many of which contained emoji — like the icons representing fire, heart-eye faces, money bags, and red hearts.

Others used their words to express how they felt about the post and the person who offered that post to her followers.

“Femme fatal,” said one follower, who added seven fire emoji to the comment.

“Gah da** beautiful,” stated a second Instagram user, who added a peeking eye emoji.

“Yessssss, shut it down!” stated a third admirer, who added clapping hands and a red heart emoji.

“LADY U FIRE,” gushed a fourth fan.