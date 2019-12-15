WWE News: Former UFC Champion Discusses Details Of Recent Talks With Company

Daniel Cormier has been linked with a move to WWE for a while, and the UFC superstar recently shared some news about plans that fell through earlier this year. During an interview with BT Sports, by the way of 411Mania, the mixed martial artist revealed that he’s been in touch with WWE officials twice in 2019, where they discussed potential roles for the star.

“I almost came to the press conference for Brock [Lesnar] vs. Cain [Velasquez] to play a role of a fight builder. But unfortunately, my scheduled didn’t work. I got an offer to work that new show, WWE Backstage on [FOX]. It just, obviously it didn’t work with the new relationship with [the UFC and] ESPN.”

The UFC star then went on to say that the door is still open and that he and WWE speak “constantly.” He also assured fans that he’ll be involved with WWE at some point and revealed that he’s thankful to have great opportunities waiting for him outside of MMA.

According to Cormier, he’s a big fan of the WWE product and his son would love to see him make an appearance down the line.

One person who discouraged Cormier from joining WWE, however, was Paul Heyman. Taking to his Twitter account, the executive director of Monday Night Raw, Cormier is no match for Lesnar in the ring or in the octagon.

“@dc_mma can’t hang w/ @BrockLesnar in the #Brocktagon nor a @WWE ring, and he can’t hang with me on the mic. MAYBE he could TRY to hang with Brock on the mic and me in the ring … MAYBE!!!”

Heyman might have been building hype for a potential match between Lesnar and Cormier. During his last stint in UFC, Lesnar challenged Cormier to a fight, only to end up signing exclusively with WWE afterward for the dream fight never to materialize.

Cormier is still an active UFC competitor, but in recent times he’s shown that he’s an entertaining commentator as well. Should he join WWE, he’ll be able to undertake various roles, whether that involves wrestling or being an on-air personality.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cormier has already shown interest in becoming a commentator for WWE, which is a position that the company might want him to fill when he eventually hangs up his gloves.

As ESPN reported in September, Cormier’s next fight will supposedly be his last one. Therefore, it’s probably only a matter of time before he joins WWE.