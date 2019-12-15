Rand Paul Says Donald Trump’s Impeachment Could ‘Destroy The Country’

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul appeared on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday and spoke to host Jake Tapper about the impeachment probe into Donald Trump and the effects it could have on the United States, Breitbart reports. According to Paul, the inquiry is a partisan process that could have potentially devastating consequences for the country.

“You know, we’ve seen the evidence. We’re going to hear the evidence repeated, but we won’t see any new evidence so I think all of America has seen this. We’ve found this is a very partisan exercise,” Paul said.

The 56-year-old politician claimed that there are a “handful” of Democrats that will oppose impeachment in the House and suggested that every Republican will vote against the House in the Senate trial. Paul also noted that there are two Democrats who there is a “good chance” will vote against impeachment.

“So I think what we’ve seen is it is just a very partisan thing. This is a disagreement. The people on the Democrats side they don’t like Trump and his demeanor, so they have decided to criminalize politics.”

Paul claims that it is a “sad day” for the country and hopes that the probe doesn’t take the route of parts of Latin America that impeach presidents or throw them in jail for partisan reasons.

“I think that will really dumb down and destroy the country,” Paul said.

“I hope it doesn't devolve into…we either impeach or throw presidents into jail just because we don't like their politics. I think that will dumb down and destroy the country,” GOP Sen. Rand Paul says as articles of impeachment go to the House floor for a vote this week #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/wUu9wcg1Xt — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) December 15, 2019

As The Inquisistr previously reported, GOP operative Douglas MacKinnon argues that some “seemingly loyal” Republicans may be setting a trap for Trump. MacKinnon claims that he heard from three “seasoned Republicans” who believe that Trump and the West Wing are “seriously underestimating” the danger of the impending Senate trial.

According to MacKinnon, conversations are already taking place about a potential trap for Trump. The strategist noted that the danger doesn’t lie in Senators that have openly expressed dislike of Trump, but others that are allegedly having private conversations about the possibility of removing the president from office.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell previously revealed that he plans to coordinate with the White House during the Senate trial. When pressed on his comments and their appropriateness, McConnell doubled down and said that he and Trump are “on the same side.” South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham also said that he would do all he can to end the trial as soon as possible, noting that he will not pretend to be a neutral player in the process.