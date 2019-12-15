Brunette Bombshell Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Incredible Figure In Sexy Santa Costume

The Instagram model stunned in her festive photo.

On Sunday, December 15, American model Niece Waidhofer uploaded a flirty, festive photo for her 1 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The provocative picture, taken in Houston, Texas, shows the stunner posing in a white-walled room. Illuminated indoor string lights in the shape of a tree can be seen in the background. Niece stood leaning forward with her hand on her thighs, giving fans a full view of her curvaceous side profile. She turned her head to look directly into the camera.

The 29-year-old sizzled in a sexy Santa costume that consisted of a red bra, a white trimmed miniskirt, and a Santa hat. She also sported a choker necklace, black thigh-high boots, and a garter belt, completing a risque ensemble that left little to the imagination. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and pert derriere were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience.

The brunette bombshell styled her long locks in loose waves and enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup. The application included subtle contour, sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that she had the intention of setting up a Christmas tree that she purchased in November for the casual photoshoot. She revealed, however, that she has yet to remove the artificial tree from its packaging.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it quickly racked up more than 39,000 likes. Many of Niece’s admirers were also quick to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“[You are] looking sexy and gorgeous in that outfit,” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You are unbelievably awesome beautiful sweet and perfect [sic],” added another Instagram user.

“Hands down – the hottest lady on Instagram,” chimed in a different devotee.

One follower, however, proceeded to playfully provide constructive criticism on how Niece can improve her costume.

“The beard needs work, but overall I’d say a pretty authentic Santa.”

As fans are aware, the model has a tendency to post racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Earlier this month, Niece shared a sizzling selfie where she wore a tied-up flannel shirt and a pair of black lace panties. That tantalizing post has been liked over 57,000 times since it was uploaded.