Shanina Shaik Stuns In Plunging Black Satin Dress While Lounging Sultrily On A Staircase

Australian beauty Shanina Shaik put on a very tantalizing display in her latest Instagram post. The gorgeous Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform on Saturday night to showcase a chic and incredibly sexy look, and left fans swooning over her sensational beauty.

Snapped on a stone staircase, Shanina wore an exquisite black satin dress that did justice to her enviable figure. The dress was a plunging strappy design that hugged her body, swathing her flawless curves in a silky embrace. Boasting thin spaghetti straps, the sleek garment beautifully framed her decolletage area, teasing a glimpse of her deep cleavage.

The low-cut dress would have certainly been more revealing if not for the model’s pose. The 28-year-old stunner lay on the side atop the stairs, leaning on one elbow with her arms crossed in front of her chest. The posture highlighted her curvy hip and called attention to her lithe waistline. One leg was slightly bent at the knee, emphasizing her sculpted thigh. The other one was fully stretched, with the hip barely touching the stairs.

Lounging sultrily on the stony, earth-toned steps, Shanina looked every inch the siren as she flaunted her enticing hourglass frame in the form-fitting dress. The simple beige-toned decor only served to shine the spotlight on her fabulous curves, enhancing her allure.

The brunette bombshell showed plenty of skin in the showstopping dress. The barefooted model flaunted her chiseled pins, showing off her toned calves and delicate ankles. Her slender arms were also on display, as were her round shoulders and perfectly defined collar bone.

The Project Runway alum teamed up her seductive attire with natural-looking glam, rocking a nude lipstick that made her pouty lips appeared even fuller. She sported a slightly unkempt hairstyle that only added to her appeal, letting her raven tresses cascade down her back and over her shoulder in unruly waves. A rebel tendril fell across her face, drawing the eye to her stirring gaze and provocatively parted lips. An elegant silver beaded necklace adorned her decolletage, adding a touch of sophistication to the sexy-chic look.

In the caption, Shanina revealed that the stunning dress was part of her high-end collection for luxury Australian brand, Johansen. She added a black-heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of her attire, and a sparkles emoji.

Shared with fans shortly before midnight, the dazzling photo racked up more than 33,700 likes, in addition to 159 comments.

Among the people who left sweet messages of appreciation under the sizzling snap was actress Mirtha Michelle Castro Marmol.

“Love this picture of you!” wrote the Fast & Furious actress, with 11 Instagrammers hitting the “Like” button on her post.

The sentiment was echoed by a second message that read, “My favorite photo of you,” followed by two heart-eyes emoji.

“You are absolutely perfect,” gushed another fan, trailed by a string of five fire emoji and an OK-hand emoji.

“So Sicilian style!” commented a fourth person, adding a heart-eyes emoji.