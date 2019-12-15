Brazilian Hottie Theodora Moutinho Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In A Revealing Tank Top

Brazilian bombshell Theodora Moutinho recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her fans with a very hot picture, one where she revealed ample cleavage.

In the snap, the model was featured donning a dark green tank top with the words “jingle your bells” printed on it.

The low-cut top allowed Theodora — who uses the moniker Teddy on Instagram — to provide her admirers with a generous view of her perky breasts.

That’s not all, but the hottie pulled her top down to show off major sideboob. The move did her nothing but favors, as fans fell in love with the sheer display of skin and explicitly indicated that in the comments section.

Staying true to her style, Teddy opted for minimal makeup, comprising a terracotta shade of lipstick, nude eyeshadow, defined eyebrows and lots of mascara that accentuated the model’s long eyelashes. Finally, the model wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders.

To keep it simple, yet sexy, the stunner opted for a dainty pendant. She did not opt for any other accessories.

Teddy stood next to a window, looked straight into the camera and naughtily stuck her tongue out to strike a pose. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Orlando, Florida, however, the model did not specify the exact location.

In the caption, she wrote “jingle your bells off,” and asked her fans where would they spend their winter holidays.

Within two hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 52,000 likes and over 760 comments where fans and followers showered the model with numerous compliments. While most of her fans replied to the caption and praised Teddy by using subtly flirtatious words, others poured their hearts out by using sexually explicit sentences.

“You are the most sensual and beautiful woman on Earth. I love you so much,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow, you’re beautiful and that body is just damn hot [heart-eyed emoji]. I’ll be spending my holidays at home with family!! What about you?” another one chimed in.

“I’d love to bury my face in those fun bags, Teddy……Merry Christmas!!” a third fan expressed his desire.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer wrote that he would like to spend his holidays with Teddy.

“You are so sexy and gorgeous. I want to come to visit you and spend my holidays there.”

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “too hot,” “goddess of beauty,” and “I am speechless,” to praise the stunning model.

The snap was also liked by Francia James aka Francety, Victoria Matosa and Valentina Fradegrada, among others.