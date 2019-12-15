Tracee Ellis Ross Is A Smoke Show In A Figure-Hugging Sequinned Gown

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross, daughter of the legendary star Diana Ross, shared a triple Instagram update with her eager followers featuring two sizzling snaps and a sassy video. The beauty was all dolled up for Diddy’s 50th birthday party, and she included his party hashtag #diddy50 in the caption of her post.

For the first snap in the series, Tracee posed in front of a white door with a vintage-looking handle, and cream-colored walls on either side of her. She rocked a full-length gown that clung to her curves and almost appeared painted on. The dress had sculpted shoulders that gave the look an edgy vibe and long sleeves, and the dark fabric had a unique sheen. Though Tracee’s cleavage was covered up in the look, the form-fitting silhouette made the dress majorly sexy. Tracee’s hair was slicked back from her stunning face and pulled up in a high bun, and she kept her makeup natural and minimal for the occasion.

In the second snap, Tracee showed off the outfit from a side view. The angle showcased her ample derriere, and further highlighted her curves. Fans were also able to see that she opted to pair the dress with sky-high pointed-toe stilettos that added a few extra inches to her height.

Tracee finished off the post with a video she took of herself walking down the hallway. She sexily sauntered down the hallway, wiggling her derriere side to side. The dress featured a zipper that went from the neck to halfway down her booty, and a scandalously high slit in the back that wasn’t visible in the other shots.

After making her way to the end of the hallway, Tracee turned towards the camera and greeted her followers before busting into a silly move that had her laughing.

Tracee’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot look, and the post racked up over 72,600 likes within just one hour, including a like from singer Kelly Rowland. Many of her followers rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look, and the post had 958 comments within the hour.

“You are a Queen!!” one follower commented, followed by a series of praise hand emoji.

“You are the cutest,” another fan added.

One follower said “Ms. Ross May you continue to dazzle us and make us laugh. All the very best in 2020!”

Another fan desperately wished she could strike up a friendship with the actress and said “I want to be your bff so bad.”

Tracee isn’t afraid to flaunt her personality on her Instagram page, or her stunning curves. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell shared a snap of herself in a neon yellow bra with her hair done in braids.